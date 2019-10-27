Exploring career pathways

Kieran Connolly gets a feel for fire fighting with the help of Leading firefighter James Ash

STUDENTS were shown the inner workings of Gladstone’s Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting station yesterday.

The visit was part of the PREQIP program, which gives indigenous year 10 students from state high schools an opportunity to explore various career options.

EQIP operations manager Nicole Allison said the program helped better prepare students for senior school and the workforce.

She said the PREQIP program had recently been revised and so far had been successful.

Shivana Saunders, Levi Horridge, Gikayla Jowwor and Nathan Smith test some uniforms out for size

ConocoPhillips manager for communities and sustainable development Rob Gibb said the purpose of the visit was to “open up the eyes of these students”.

“There are many different opportunities when choosing a career,” Mr Gibb said.

“What we’re trying to do is give these kids a look at what’s out there.”

Station acting superintendent Barry Jenkins was excited to show the students around and explain career pathways into the aviation industry.

“We’re kind of hidden away from the public a fair bit,” Mr Jenkins said,

He hoped the visit would encourage students to look into aviation pathways.

PREQIP students got to learn about ARFF’s equipment and processes.

The PREQIP program is the sub-program of EQIP, a partnership between Education Queensland and local industry.

PREQIP is sponsored by the three LNG plants and provides students with insights into many fields of work.

Yesterday’s airport visit was one of many site visits the students make as part of the program.

Last week they visited the Australia Pacific LNG Facility on Curtis Island.

This week they attended Contract Resources before touring ARFF and the operational side of Gladstone Airport.

Over the next couple of weeks the students will get to visit and learn more about local pathways.