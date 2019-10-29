Menu
Inside the Explorer Dream Cruise Ship.
News

Explorer Dream’s return voyage

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Oct 2019 5:30 PM
JUST as it feels like we were waving the Explorer Dream goodbye the cruise liner will back a return to the Port City tomorrow.

Gladstone is the third stop for the 1856 passenger ship which travelled from Sydney, to Newcastle, before heading to the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and returning to Sydney.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited CEO Gus Stedman said with seven cruise ships arriving in coming weeks carrying up to 1,400 passengers and 800 crew Gladstone can expect an economic benefit of $10.3 million.

“They buy all sorts of things from tours, they buy seafood at the seafood market, they buy from market stalls and souvenirs,” he said.

He said cruise ships were one of the most efficient ways to travel such large amounts of people.

“To get 1800 people is the equivalent to about 40 bus loads,” he said.

The Feast on East Markets will be back on at the East Shores precinct from 6am - 5pm.

