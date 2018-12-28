Menu
SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Police investigate the fire at 9 Hoskyn Court, Clinton.
Crime

'Exploding': Emergency crews called to Clinton house fire.

Mark Zita
by
28th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious house fire in Clinton.

At about 1am yesterday, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to a property well alight in Hoskyn Court.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze in 15 minutes.

Neighbour Loretta Rhoden said she was woken up by their pet dog.

"He was trying to get through the gate, so he's woken us up,” Ms Rhoden said.

"We came outside to see what the commotion was, and walked out the front, and next door neighbour's house was on fire.

"The house was exploding - all you could hear was explosions.”

She said a young couple were living next door, but they were away when the fire broke out.

"They had somebody looking after the place,” Ms Rhoden said.

However, she saw no-one was around when she looked outside.

Ms Rhoden also said she didn't notice anything when she met up with a work colleague outside her house to pick up her work car, shortly before the blaze.

"Nothing was happening at that stage,” she said.

Police said they have no suspects, and asked the public for information regarding the incident.

If you have information regarding the fire, phone Crime Stoppers on 1300333000 or phone police on 49713222.

Gladstone Observer

