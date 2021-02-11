EXPLAINED: Why Gladstone’s rental prices have jumped so much

Rent is going up around Gladstone but median prices still remain the cheapest in the state.

Rental prices on three bedroom homes have jumped by 12.4 per cent in Gladstone and Tannum Sands in the past year – the highest increase across the state.

According to a new report from the Residential Tenancies Authority, two bedroom units also saw a jump of 7.6 per cent in 12 months.

REIQ Gladstone chairwoman Alicia Williams said there were a number of key drivers affecting prices, but one of the main reasons was Gladstone’s low starting point.

“Gladstone was one of the cheapest if not the cheapest place in Queensland, 12 or 18 months ago,” Ms Williams said.

“When you’re coming from such a low base price, it’s fairly easy for prices to creep up quickly because people get interested, they come to the area for affordability and employment.”

Gladstone and Tannum Sands still remain the cheapest area in Queensland with a median price for a two-bedroom unit $170 and a three-bedroom house $236.

Ms Williams said changing work structures with more people working from home had attracted some people to the area due to Gladstone’s geographical placement.

“There are developments in the area to take advantage of, particularly with the announcement of the hydrogen plant,” she said.

Ms Williams said higher demand for the area was putting pressure on prices and for tenants experiencing rental increases to consider the amount relative to their property.

“Rentals here have been incredibly cheap for an extended period of time which is not economically viable for the private housing sector,” she said.

“If people want to take control they should look at entering the property market.”

She recommended working proactively with landlords, considering 12 month leases and understanding how the market fluctuated.

If rental increases are believed to be unreasonable, tenants can also contact the RTA.