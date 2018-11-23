Menu
DUSTY SKIES: Visibility was reduced considerably around Gladstone to due to dusty conditions.
EXPLAINED: Why Gladstone had a dusty start to the weekend

Matt Taylor
23rd Nov 2018 2:27 PM
WHILE Thursday bought much needed relief with afternoon storms lashing Gladstone, residents also experienced dusty conditions throughout Friday.

Senior meteorologist at the Berea of Meteorology Jonty Hall said the conditions had been seen along the East Coast.

"It was lofted into the atmosphere a long way out to our West over Western Queensland," he said.

"We had strong winds develop out through that area in the last couple of days with a trough system that has moved across Eastern Australia.

"It moved through during yesterday and overnight and that has finally reached the East Coast over much of South-East Queensland and obviously as far north as the Gladstone area." He said residents could expect to see gradual improvement over the coming days as the dust settles.

Mr Hall did confirm, however that similar conditions may prevail in the coming weeks.

"There is another strong trough that is going to come across during Sunday and that could produce dust areas particularly through the inland," he said. "It's unclear if that will get all the way to the coast like this one has.

"Even further ahead there is another one through the middle of the week so we're not out of the woods yet."

dust haze meteorology storms weather
