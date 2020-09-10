EXPLAINED: Where every active case of COVID is located

Two-thirds of Queensland’s active cases of coronavirus are located within the one health district, while at least four are linked to schools.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service, which takes in Ipswich, west of Brisbane, has 17 of the state's 27 active cases - 63 per cent of the total.

The region is at the centre of the Wacol-based Brisbane Youth Detention Centre-Queensland Correctional Services Academy cluster of 43 cases, one of the largest outbreaks the state's health authorities have had to handle during the pandemic.

That cluster includes seven Ipswich Hospital staff members, six of them nurses, and an aged care worker from Laidley's Karinya Place nursing home.

Active coronavirus cases are also located in the Metro South Hospital and Health Service region with five, the Gold Coast with two and one on the Sunshine Coast. Two cases are being handled by Children's Health Queensland.

The Sunshine Coast case, a woman in her 20s, recently returned to Queensland from Dubai and tested positive to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, while in quarantine.

She's one of 852 people who have tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 in Queensland after becoming infected while overseas - about three-quarters of confirmed cases.

St Edmund's College in Ipswich was closed this week after a Year 11 student reportedly attended while infected with the virus.

t follows three cases also confirmed at Staines College in Redbank Plains in the past week.

Queensland's total of known novel coronavirus infections remains at 1143 with no new cases recorded on Thursday.

Ten people infected with the virus are being treated in Queensland hospitals but none are in intensive care.

There have been over 40 locally acquired cases across the state with no known contact to a positive case.

Queensland has recorded more than a million tests for SARS-CoV-2 since late January.

The number of samples tested for the virus has reached 1,001,084 after 10,140 tests were conducted in the latest 24-hour period.

That equates to 16,470 tests for every 100,000 people in Queensland.

More than 6,800 people remain in quarantine in the state, including about 1000 in the West Moreton region, many of them health care workers.

