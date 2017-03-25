CYCLONE WATCH: Debbie threat upgraded again

Rainfall predicted along Queensland's east coast as a result of Cyclone Debbie.

UPDATE 6:30am: According to a late-night update from the Bureau of Meteorology, Cyclone Debbie has been upgraded and is expected to cross the coast as a Category 4 intensity system.

Debbie is set to be the most powerful cyclone to hit Queensland in two years, with residents preparing for winds of up to 224km/h, according to the Courier-Mail.

BOM expects Debbie to reach the coastline somewhere between Proserpine and Townsville some time around 10pm on Monday.

UPDATE: 6.30pm: CYCLONE watch has been extended to Central Queensland town of St Lawrence as tropical low intensifies off the coast.

Communities between Cape Tribulation and St Lawrence, including the Whitsunday Islands, may begin to be affected by this expected tropical cyclone during Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

People between Cape Tribulation and St Lawrence should consider what action they will need to take if the cyclone threat increases.

LATEST: THE BUREAU of Meteorology have issued their first official warning as Cyclone Debbie continues to form off the Queensland coast.

Just after 12.30pm, BOM issued Tropical Cyclone Advice Number 1 warning a tropical low in the Coral Sea should develop into a tropical cyclone and move west towards the coast over the weekend. It is expected to form

While no 'warning zone' has been issued, BOM say the 'watch zone' is from Cape Tribulation to Proserpine, including the Whitsundays.

BOM says the tropical low has been showing signs of strengthening and has been moving towards the south.

"During Saturday the low is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone and adopt a track towards the west, bringing it towards the north Queensland coast," BOM forecasters predict.

"Conditions are expected to favour the continued intensification of the system as it approaches the coast over the weekend."

BOM says coastal communities could be affected by the cyclone as early as tomorrow.

"However, given the expected intensification of the low and the forecast track towards the coast, coastal and island communities between Cape Tribulation and Proserpine, including the Whitsunday Islands, may be affected by this expected tropical cyclone during Saturday evening or Sunday morning," forecasters say.

DETAILS OF TROPICAL LOW

Intensity: Tropical Low, sustained winds near the centre of 45 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 85 kilometres per hour.

Location: Within 110 kilometres of 16.1 degrees South 151.4 degrees East, estimated to be 610 kilometres east of Cairns and 600 kilometres northeast of Townsville.

Movement: South at 15 kilometres per hour.

HAZARDS

Gales are not expected along the coast in the next 24 hours.

RECOMMENDED ACTION

People between Cape Tribulation and Proserpine should consider what action they will need to take if the cyclone threat increases.

- Information is available from your local government

- For cyclone preparedness and safety advice, visit Queensland's Disaster Management

Services website (www.disaster.qld.gov.au)

- For emergency assistance call the Queensland State Emergency Service (SES) on

132 500 (for assistance with storm damage, rising flood water, fallen trees on buildings

or roof damage).

The next BOM Tropical Cyclone update will be issued by 5pm.

INITIAL: WE MAY be enjoying a few hours of sunshine, but prepare to be soaked again next week with predictions up to 200mm could drench Capricornia as Cyclone Debbie hits Far North Queensland.

While computer modelling suggests it's extremely unlikely the cyclone could cross the coast as far south as Rockhampton, the region is expected to still receive heavy rainfall.

Tom Saunders is Chief Meterologist on SKY NEWS Weather and SKY NEWS Live.

Sky News chief meteorologist Tom Saunders told The Morning Bulletin the exact landfall location was still unknown, but Debbie, roughly the same size as Cyclone Marcia, looked likely to hit between Cairns and Townsville early next week.

Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast can still expect to be impacted.

It comes on the back of a week of heavy rain, which saw flash flooding and roads closed as upwards of 200mm hit Capricornia.

"Just because the centre isn't going through the central part of the coast, doesn't mean we won't feel the effects," Mr Saunders said.

"We are expecting rain to increase over the weekend.

"Of course, we've already had heavy rain this week, it's sort of eased off temporarily.

"But as the system moves closer towards the coast on Sunday, we will expect the rain to start increasing."

The chances of a cyclone forming in the Coral Sea has been upgraded to HIGH for Sunday. Photo: Oz Cyclone Chasers Cas Garvey

After making landfall early next week, models indicate Cyclone Debbie will hover over western Queensland.

Mr Saunders said this would generate heavy rain over the tropics and the west, with Rockhampton sitting on the southern edge of the system.

"It is tricky at this stage picking how much rain will fall at the central coast," he said.

"But for the Capricornia district, there's certainly the potential there for another 100-200mm over the next week."

Rain over the western part of the state will be a welcome relief in drought-affected regions.

While this may say isolated flooding, similar to this week, Mr Saunders said it was unlikely to produce moderate to major flooding along the Fitzroy River.

"For widespread flooding along the Fitzroy, you would need to get more rainfall falling right across that catchment area and the heavy falls will be more coastal and perhaps the northern part of Capricornia," he said.

"I would say it's an outside chance at this stage."