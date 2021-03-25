Explained: Reasons behind Gladstone’s bizarre weather

Gladstone residents captured bizarre weather events after a storm hit the region on Wednesday afternoon.

Several residents reported seeing the sky “split in half” after storms left the region after 2pm.

Resident Phil Connor said the sun was behind him when he snapped this photo near Kin Kora.

Phil Connor took this photo after yesterday’s storms.

“This was in front of me but if the sun was behind me and behind the clouds, what’s shining in front of me?,” Mr Connor said.

“It doesn’t make sense.”

More photos of the crepuscular ray phenomenom.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said this phenomenon was caused by crepuscular rays.

“It’s fairly common occurrence after storms have cleared west to east, and lingering clouds get in the way of the setting sun, casting long diverging shadows through the sky,” the BOM spokeswoman said.

Another resident captured what appeared to be water spout at sea near Tannum Sands.

The BOM spokeswoman said the weather condition could have been caused by a weak funnel cloud or a water spout.

“It could be a weak funnel cloud forming under the base of a thunderstorm,” she said.

Resident Justin Western took this photo of the looming storm on Wednesday afternoon.

“It could also be a waterspout given that it’s over the ocean, which is a weaker type of rotating updraft that can look really mean if water droplets get sucked into the vortex to make the funnel more visible.”

The BOM spokeswoman said Gladstone could expect sunny conditions with temperatures up to 33 degrees until Sunday.