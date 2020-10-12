EXPLAINED: How the PBR will work at the Great Western

Two rounds of the PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour will be held in the undercover arena at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel on Saturday.

BULL RIDING: Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel is closed but its undercover arena will be used for PBR action this weekend.

PBR Australia has hired it from hotel owners Colin and Vicki Bowden and will stage two rounds of the PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour there at 1pm and 6pm on Saturday.

The Bowdens, who bought the hotel in 2014, announced in June they would not be re-opening due to the impact of COVID-19.

The hotel and entertainment arena, which sits on a land holding of 4,421 sq m, is on the market for $1,950,000 excluding GST.

Owners Colin and Vicki Bowden outside the iconic Great Western Hotel.

PBR Australia manager Glen Young said it was great to be able to use the tailor-made facilities at the Great Western.

“The hotel is closed; we just hired the venue itself and we’ll be opening up the venue component only,” he said.

“We can use everything in that area; the food outlets and bars, toilets and other amenities without opening the doors to the pub.

“With the restricted crowd numbers and social distancing, it made it a nice, easy option because we’re going back-to-back on tour stops with a very small crew.”

Mr Young said it was exciting to be back at the Great Western, which was one of the first locations for a PBR tour stop.

He is hoping the weekend event will help showcase what is a fantastic venue and possibly generate some interest from potential buyers.

The Great Western’s former general manager Denis Cox pictured in the undercover arena which will be used by PBR Australia on Saturday..

“We do have a lot of broadcast coverage there, so we really do want to bring a lot of attention to the Great Western and hopefully get it sold and back operating,” he said.

“It is an iconic location and it has a proud history when it comes to our sport. Every good bull rider in the country has competed there at one stage or another, and some of the greatest bulls in the country have been on show there at some stage.”

Mr Young said the Great Western had helped launch the careers of some of the sport’s best, among them Clermont’s Aaron Kleier who is chasing a record third straight Australian PBR title.

Saturday’s crowd numbers will be capped at 600 for each event. That will include riders, crew and PBR staff meaning that would allow for about 500 spectators.

Tickets are on sale now at pbraustralia.com.au.