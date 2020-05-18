EXPLAINED: How schools will change due to COVID-19

SMALLER class sizes, no contact sport, staggered lunch breaks and extra cleaning are among the changes to Queensland schools, students will face as they all head back to class on Monday week.

Education Minister Grace Grace yesterday confirmed all students would go back to school on May 25 after a "very successful" phased return of Prep, years 1,11 and 12.

"Extra hygiene and extra cleaning are still in place, we have extra cleaners coming every day to ensure high-traffic areas like light switches, obviously toilet facilities are all cleaned and kept hygienic."

Chapel Hill State School students Charlotte and Thomas Butcher getting ready for back-to-school. Picture: Richard Walker

Ms Grace said social distancing wasn't required for students but said schools were trying to implement smaller class sizes where possible and distancing desks, or making use of multi-use buildings to house classrooms.

"Schools are implementing a number of strategies, staggered start and finish times, staggered lunch times, and those strategies this week have worked very well," she said.

Ms Grace pleaded with Queensland parents and school staff and teachers to stay home if they were sick.

"Now is not the time to turn up to work or to send your child to school if they are not well," she said.

School contact sport is still not permitted along with assemblies, camps, and school formals but Ms Grace said if it could be permitted, that could later change.

Ms Grace said schools would keep year levels separate in the event of limiting an outbreak and closing the school.

"If there is an outbreak, the school will be closed down, it will go through an intensive hygiene clean and take a turn around of 3 - 4 days," she said.

It comes as a relief to parents who have been grappling with working from home and trying to help home school their children during the COVID-19 lockdown which saw schools move to remote learning at the end of term one.

Chapel Hill State School students Charlotte Butcher, 10 in year 5 and Thomas Butcher, 8 in year 3, said they were excited to go back to school, especially to see their "friends and teachers".

Father Matt Butcher said while it had been a great opportunity to have the kids at home it had been "very difficult juggling work" for he and his wife Ellen and helping them with school.

"The school has been absolutely fantastic … but nothing compares with being face-to-face with their teacher."

Queensland Teachers' Union vice president Cresta Williams welcomed the "clear advice" about when students would return and said school leaders were re-establishing routines and supporting students in the returning.

"We'll continue to consult with the department of education about the health and wellbeing of our members and that includes hygiene, provision of proper hygiene products, and physical distancing requirements within the school setting," she said.

Independent and Catholic schools welcomed the return of all students to school, with the health and safety of parents, teachers and students a priority.

Independent Schools Queensland executive director David Robertson said independent schools were ready for all students to come back, with the staged return had allowed schools time to establish new routines for drop-off and pick-up, timetabling, lunch breaks and staffrooms.

"It has taken everyone in the community pulling together and doing the right thing to get to the point where schools can now open their doors to all students," he said.

"We must all remain vigilant and continue to follow the advice of the health experts."

Queensland Catholic Education Commission executive director Dr Lee-Anne Perry said Catholic schools were looking forward to having students back in their classrooms, which would be operating in line with health advice.

But Independent Education Union Queensland and Northern Territory branch secretary Terry Burke said the health and safety of staff and students was critical, and reopening schools meant there was no justification for staff to be stood down.

"Queensland teachers and school support staff have done an outstanding job over the last two months in the most challenging of times and their employers need to ensure there is more than adequate attention given to maintaining a safe workplace when all students return to school," Mr Burke said.

"There is also the clear need for more cleaning staff to be hired to ensure the required sanitisation and cleaning needed takes place every day within our schools.

"With all students returning to school amid this unprecedented pandemic, there will be work for all teachers and school support staff as well as the employment of casual and relief teachers," Mr Burke said.

