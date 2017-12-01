Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

EXPLAINED: How Northern Oil's refinery works

DIFFERENT: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Southern Oil managing director Tim Rose at the official opening of the Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant.
DIFFERENT: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Southern Oil managing director Tim Rose at the official opening of the Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant. Paul Braven GLA010617NORTHOIL
Chris Lees
by

PART of the innovative Northern Oil Refinery is complete.

Waste-to-energy company Anergy announced this week completion of its High Temperature Pyrolysis plant at the Yarwun site, run by Southern Oil.

Anergy's HTP plant is an integral part of the Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant program, which has been hailed as a "game changer” for the renewable energy market in Australia.

The plant processes waste biomass and hydrocarbon material as feedstock and will produce bio crude oil, which is then refined and converted at NOR into renewable fuel products.

Anergy's completed project at the biofuels plant.
Anergy's completed project at the biofuels plant. contributed

Anergy process engineer David Forster said the company's technology was unique in the marketplace.

"Our equipment and design allows for high temperature operations with first-in-class thermal efficiency,” he said.

"Our tightly integrated design is scalable across 30kg/hr to 3000kg/hr, yet in many cases occupies the space of just a few shipping containers.

"Although a pilot, the plant at the Northern Oil Refinery is of commercial scale and far from the 'lab-bench' technology usually seen in this industry.

"This project is the first of its kind to use this technology, across this variety of feedstocks and at this scale.”

The HTP plant heats feedstock - either solid or liquid material - to temperatures as high as 900 degrees in an oxygen-free environment, where the material undergoes pyrolysis.

Through this process the material separates into a solid biochar product and a gas stream called syngas.

The syngas is then processed in a multi-stage condensing system to recover pyrolysis oil from the syngas, which is then re-refined into renewable fuel.

Mr Forster said the Yarwun project was the development and delivery of an Australian technology to the forefront of the renewable energy and waste management markets.

"It has helped create jobs at all levels, including trade apprentices and graduate engineers,” he said.

"Our technology empowers our clients to generate and recover useful materials, and in doing so realise economic and environmental value, from their otherwise unusable waste.”

Southern Oil business development manager Ben Tabulo said the company aimed to drive innovation in the sustainable fuel space.

"We are excited about the prospect of working with such an innovative technology, and we value the fact that they are a domestic Australian company,” he said.

"I am confident that the relationship will prove fruitful in both business and scientific innovation, leading to a better future for all.”

Chris Lees

Topics:  biofuel business environment industry northern oil

Gladstone Observer
Next boom?: Hydrogen fuel future depends on finding markets

Next boom?: Hydrogen fuel future depends on finding markets

Central Regional Forum focussed on energy opportunities in Central Queensland and future policy.

Michael puts himself in the frame for film fest win

BIG DREAMS: Filmmaker Michael Hudson, 17, finished Year 12 only weeks ago and has had his film The Tourist nominated for an award.

Gladstone high school graduate nominated for film award

O'Dowd to suss out bank probe

WAITING ON THE DETAILS: Ken O'Dowd at his party at the Turf Club. Election 2016. Saturday 2 July 2016

Flynn MP cautions Royal Commission could be a waste.

Variety Bash's racy start in Gladstone

READY TO ROAR: The Team 1770 rally car at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Wednesday evening.

The harbour city has been chosen as the starting point.

Local Partners