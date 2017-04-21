Experts warn investing in gas will hike up prices more

The LNG FUKUROKUJU ship is purpose built to carry LNG from the APLNG facility at Curtis Island to Kansai Electric facility in Japan.

A LEADING climate institute has warned against new investment in gas, claiming it would further drive up prices.

The Climate Council's Pollution and Price: The cost of investing in gas report released yesterday largely blamed international LNG exports for driving up domestic gas prices. The report, which was released a day after the second showdown between chiefs of Curtis Island plants and the Prime Minister, echoed calls for stricter regulations around exporting. Climate councillor Andrew Stock said Australia's LNG exports were pushing up gas prices because they link domestic gas to "volatile" world oil prices.

"Australians need to know that more gas doesn't mean cheaper power. If our government places more reliance on gas power instead of renewables in the domestic market all it will do is drive up electricity bills more," he said.

The report spruiked renewable energy as a cheaper form of power generation compared to gas.