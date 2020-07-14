Menu
AMAQ President Dr Chris Perry.
News

EXPERTS: ‘It only takes one person to start an outbreak’

Georgie Adams
14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
THE Australian Medical Association Queensland has warned southwest residents to be not be lured into a false sense of security that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, as the state borders open up to southern travellers.

Australian Medical Australian Queensland president Dr Chris Perry gave the stark words of warning after the Queensland and New South Wales borders re-opened for the first time in several months on Friday.

"We have been really lucky in most parts of Queensland that we have not developed big clusters of cases, as happened in other states," he said.

"This is largely because people have followed the advice being delivered by Queensland Health and in particular, our Chief Health Officer."

Last Thursday, Inspector Ray Vine from Roma Patrol Group confirmed a Victorian couple went into mandatory quarantine at a Roma motel.

A further eight people went into mandatory quarantine in the same motel in the days following.

And on Friday July 10, Queensland's borders opened up to anyone, besides those who have been overseas or to a COVID hotspot, like Victoria in the past 14 days.

"With borders opening up and people able to move around the country more, there is a real danger of a second wave if we don't remain vigilant with measures like handwashing, social distancing and quarantining for 14 days where necessary," Dr Perry said.

He said there was a risk of people being lulled into a false sense of security because there had not been any positive COVID-19 cases in their immediate communities.

"It only takes one person to start an outbreak," he said.

"Each of us has a responsibility to do whatever is required to protect ourselves, our friends and family and our community at this time.

"We have done really well so far, but we are not out of the woods entirely."

australian medical association of queensland covid-19 pandemic covid-19 roma dr chris perry

