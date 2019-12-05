Menu
The conference will discuss coastal and marine issues in the region
Experts and community to collaborate

Sam Reynolds
5th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
CENTRAL Queensland University Gladstone Marina will host a community conference aimed at addressing issues of relevance to the community and university.

The Nature Conservancy Australia marine manager Dr Chris Gillies will present work on coastal recreation.

Gladstone Ports Corporation environment project principal Gordon Dwane will be presenting options for the beneficial reuse of dredge soil.

Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre interim director Dr Emma Jackson said the region presented a unique combination of industrial, port and urban development and ecosystem value.

She said discussing marine issues with the community while hosting experts from across Australia was a key part of the development of CMERC.

The event will be held in the Leo Zussino building at the CQUniversity Gladstone Marina Campus today from 5-8pm.

Registrations can be made by emailing Tracey Buchanan on t.buchanan.cqu.edu.au

Gladstone Observer

