Expert warns there's something missing in major Gladstone Port plan

A RESOURCES expert has warned the State Government needs to bunker down and prepare for doomsday in his review of a draft 2050 Gladstone Port plan.

CQUniversity's economic professor John Rolfe said the draft master plan for Gladstone's Priority Port was missing a fourth "worst case” scenario.

The Professor of Regional Economic Development, who is meeting with Gladstone's Healthy Harbour initiative scientists in Gladstone today, said the absence of planning a drop in coal confidence and exports was his main concern with the draft document.

The Department of State Development's draft plan focuses on three possible growth scenarios for Gladstone's Port, which exported 116.7mt last year.

"They didn't put in a scenario for negative growth that allows for the possibility of a major decline in the coal industry and other sectors of the economy,” Prof Rolfe said.

The first scenario estimates limited growth, limited dredging in the Gladstone Harbour, a weak coal price and maximum throughput of 151 million tonnes per annum.

CQUniversity professor John Rolfe. Contributed

The second scenario is dependent on development with the master planned area and a strong price growth for commodities, and would lead to 230 million tonnes of throughput per year.

Meanwhile the third, what Prof Rolfe says is the least likely, forecasts significant growth in the economy, coal exports and commodity prices.

In this bright future there would be major road and rail infrastructure connecting Curtis Island to the mainland.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation's 2015 - 16 annual report documented the struggles within the coal industry, admitting it was "the worst industry conditions for decades”.

The October 2016 report anticipated this year would be "equally as difficult” for the coal industry.

In 2015-16 the coal industry accounted for 61.8% of the port's total throughput.

Prof Rolfe said the draft document, which provides a 33-year plan for the Gladstone Port, was a step in the right direction and detailed good aims and objectives.

But, he worries more information is needed on how the State Government and Gladstone Ports Corporation will achieve objectives.

"One thing this strategy does is it provides a blue print for future development and it helps the Government and the Port Authority provide some confidence to the public,” he said.

"(But) it's a bit unclear at the moment, the goals are to have minimal disturbance ... what does minimal disturbance actually mean?”