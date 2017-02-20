Expert to come in and help residents "reclaim” Goondoon St

EXCITING: David Engwicht and councillor PJ Sobhanian look at some potential spots on Goondoon St that could get a makeover.

GLADSTONE'S seven-day CBD makeover will not only make Goondoon St nicer, it will help people psychologically reconnect with the main street.

That's the opinion of the man behind the makeover, David Engwicht.

"Every public space that's in trouble, is in trouble because people have psychologically given up on the space," he said.

"What a seven-day makeover does, is it helps people reclaim their main street."

Mr Engwicht said the best thing about the makeover was it got done, and ideas were not stuck in planning meetings.

Some of the ideas Mr Engwicht had for Goondoon St was a "symbolic town square".

One area he mentioned as possible for this was in front of the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Gladstone Regional councillor PJ Sobhanian said the project was about converting unused spaces.

The Mt Larcom town centre will also get a makeover by Mr Engwicht. Both will be done in April.

For those interested in taking part, an information session is tonight from 6.30-8.30pm at the GECC.

The Mt Larcom session is at the same time tomorrow at the hall at 47 Raglan St.