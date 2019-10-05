Expert tips: Who wins the grand final and why
THE countdown to the 2019 NRL grand final is on, with the Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders vying for premiership glory.
We've called in the experts to give their predictions for the clash, including the first try-scorer and Clive Churchill Medal winner.
BOO BAILEY
The Sunday Telegraph
Roosters by 16
First try-scorer: Joseph Manu
CC Medal: Luke Keary
Tipping the Roosters because I've run out of green paint.
DARYL BROHMAN
2GB
Roosters by 15
First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell
CC Medal: James Tedesco
It's the best backline in the competition.
MICHAEL CARAYANNIS
The Sunday Telegraph
Roosters 24-4
First try-scorer: Joey Manu
CC Medal: Luke Keary
The Raiders have the attack to pile on the points but the Roosters have shown they can shut down any team.
PAUL CRAWLEY
The Daily Telegraph
Canberra by 4
First try-scorer: James Tedesco
CC Medal: Elliott Whitehead
Roosters are two from two against Raiders this year but I reckon in both games Canberra would have walked away thinking that was one that got away.
BOB FULTON
Immortal
Raiders 18-16
First try-scorer Jordan Rapana
Churchill Medal: Josh Hodgson
Ricky Stuart has done a sensational job to build this Raiders team. If they produce their best, they'll win a close one.
RAY HADLEY
2GB
Canberra 16-12
First try-scorer: Jack Wighton
CC Medal: Josh Papalii
The Roosters deserve to be favourites but I just get the feeling the Raiders have some momentum. Their English contingent have made a huge difference. They were outsiders in 1989 and sprung a surprise in the best grand final I've called, and history could repeat itself.
MATTY JOHNS
Fox League
Raiders 19-18
First Try-scorer: Jack Wighton
CC Medal: Josh Hodgson
This is going to be a grand final for the ages, but the Raiders defence will prove too good for the Roosters attack.
MEL McLAUGHLIN
Channel 7
Raiders 10-8
First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell
CC Medal: James Tedesco
The Green Machine are a sentimental favourite - it's been 25 long years. Canberra legend Ricky Stuart seems to have them primed and ready.
STEVE MORTIMER
Canterbury League
Raiders 14 Roosters 12
First try-scorer: James Tedesco
CC Medal: John Bateman
Roosters favoured, but Raiders forwards to stand up to the Roosters pack for hooker Josh Hodgson to probe and set up Raiders tries.
JAMES PHELPS
The Sunday Telegraph
Roosters by 10
First try-scorer: Daniel Tupou
CC Medal: James Tedesco
The Roosters are red-hot favourites and deservedly so. The Raiders will struggle to score against one of the best defensive teams in NRL history.
LARA PITT
Fox League
Roosters 24-8
First try-scorer: Daniel Tupou
CC Medal: Luke Keary
If the Roosters start this game the way they kicked off the 2018 grand final, they will be unstoppable.
DAVID RICCIO
The Sunday Telegraph
Raiders 18-16
First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell
CC Medal: Josh Hodgson
Go back and have a look at what the difference was in the two games these two played earlier this season and you'll know exactly why the Raiders can spring the upset.
PHIL ROTHFIELD
The Sunday Telegraph
Roosters 19-12
First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell
CC Medal: Boyd Cordner
Great halfbacks win grand finals. It's one area the Roosters have an advantage, with Cooper Cronk against Aidan Sezer.
TOM SANGSTER
SuperCoach
Roosters 26-6
First try-scorer: James Tedesco
CC Medal: James Tedesco
The Raiders are a tough team, but there is a clear class gap between these sides.
YVONNE SAMPSON
Fox League
Raiders 18-14
First try-scorer: Daniel Tupou
CC Medal: Jarrod Croker
Ricky Stuart has restored the Raiders' champion historical culture and with Papalii, Hodgson and Bateman all at the top of their game, hopefully it will be a Green Machine win.
NICK WALSHAW
The Sunday Telegraph
Roosters 24-6
First try-scorer: Joseph Manu
CC Medal: James Tedesco
They say a champion team beats a team of champions. But the Roosters? Um, they're both. And harder to beat than a Las Vegas poker machine.
NICK CAMPTON
The Daily Telegraph
Raiders 16-12
First tryscorer: Jarrod Croker
Clive Churchill medal: John Bateman
Canberra are big outsiders against a Sydney team in their second straight grand final? Sounds a lot like 1989 to me. It won't be easy, but the Raiders can do it.
TIM WILLIAMS
The Daily Telegraph
Raiders 12-10
First tryscorer: Jordan Rapana
Clive Churchill medal: John Bateman
Glory will return to the nation's captail for the first time in 25 years. The boot of Jarrod Croker will win the game for the Raiders.