Expert tips on running the Botanic to Bridge

IF YOU'VE signed up to compete in the 2017 Botanic to Bridge and have done little preparation for the event, it's not too late to get into shape.

Entries for the 2017 Botanic 2 Bridge close at 9am today and are tracking close to last year's numbers.

The family-friendly 3km race will again prove the most popular course available as it's suitable for people of all ages.

Only three days remain before the starting gun fires and Allstar Fitness Academy owner and personal trainer Sarah Bowden has provided some simple tips that runners can follow to avoid the unenviable honour of being unable to complete the race.

None of the 2877 entrants failed to complete their respective courses last year.

"Listen to your body - if you're feeling a bit faint it's okay to walk and take a step back,” Ms Bowden said.

"If you've chosen to try and run the whole thing and find it's a little bit hard, walking is fine.

"Doing interval running throughout it is amazing because you are still completing it.”

Both the 3km and 8km courses have their challenges with some leg-burning hills throwing the proverbial in the works.

"Pace yourself up the inclines and use the decline afterwards as your recovery,” Ms Bowden said.

"Use that time to get your breath back and get ready for the next section.”

Ms Bowden said another crucial tip was staying hydrated. Drink stations are posted throughout both courses.

"Drink plenty of water or even some hydralytes or aminos if the supplement stores have them,” she said.

"Amino drinks help rehydrate us and get nutrients back that we lose when we sweat.

"People usually get hydralytes when they're sick but they are really good for after workouts as well.”

Sports energy drinks such as Gatorade or Powerade are acceptable, although they do come with a warning.

"They're not too bad but it depends on what your goals are because they do have a high sugar content,” Ms Bowden said.

Remembering to stretch both before and after the race is also important.

"Stretching is a really good way to help aid your recovery,” Ms Bowden said.

"Stretching after the race is really good because it helps our muscles recover that little bit better.”