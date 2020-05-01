Experienced pharmacist awarded best boss

Mel Howells, a pharmacist at Optimal Pharmacy Plus Kin Kora, said she was grateful to be nominated and voted the best boss.

A GLADSTONE pharmacist with over a decade’s experience has been crowned the town’s favourite boss after winning The Observer’s online poll.

Mel Howells, who’s been a pharmacist at Optimal Pharmacy Plus Kin Kora since 2010, said it felt good to have her staff’s support.

“It feels good to have my staff behind me and feel appreciated in what I do,” Ms Howells said.

Ms Howells said she was passionate about her job and was honoured to be nominated.

“I love looking after the community but also in guiding and leading my staff as well,” she said.

“I am quite surprised; I am just honoured I guess you could say.”

Ms Howells said it was important to maintain a good working relationship with her staff.

“That is something I pride myself on is building the team to be somewhat like a family; I am there to not boss them around but lead them,” she said.

Ms Howells thanked her staff for nominating and then voting for her on the poll.

“It is greatly appreciated, I enjoy going to work with them every day and being able to listen to, guide and lead them to build on a successful business,” she said.

Darlene Ferguson has worked with Ms Howell longer than anyone else at the store and said she is very good in her leadership role.

“She is a good boss, pretty easy going and understanding if there is ever a death in the family or unforeseen circumstances,” Ms Ferguson said.

“We are like a little family here.

“I have worked with Mel for 20 odd years, she went off and did her pharmacy degree and now she is my boss.”

Ms Ferguson said there was no one more deserving of being crowned the best boss.

“She is very approachable, easy to talk to and passionate about her job,” she said.

“She also has experience in giving flu shots, so she is very competent in all areas of pharmacy.”

Ms Howells received 20 per cent of the vote, beating out Marion Hayes from Rainbow Valley Early Learning on 13 per cent.

Tied for third were Reanna Graham from Calliope McDonald’s; Carly Urqhart from Boy Espresso; Rob McIntyre, Rachel Kelly-Wright and Pam Nunn from Port City Kids Early Learning Centre; Lynn Munster from Max Employment’ and Craig Magick from the Rural Fire Serice, all on 6 per cent.