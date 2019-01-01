'Experience of art': Free workshop for kids and adults

Jennifer Ryan, pictured with granddaughters Tabitha and Ruby Ryan-Salter and , will be hosting art workshops for children and adults on Thursday.

Jennifer Ryan, pictured with granddaughters Tabitha and Ruby Ryan-Salter and , will be hosting art workshops for children and adults on Thursday. Matt Taylor

CAPTAIN CREEK artist Jennifer Ryan is holding free workshops for children and adults as part of her new exhibition.

She is showcasing her artwork influenced by her experience with lupus, an autoimmune disease.

"It meant my immune system went rogue and attacked my own body," Ms Ryan said.

"I couldn't walk, every joint hurts - I went from a healthy and fit person who doesn't get sick, to someone who had trouble walking and I couldn't do anything."

After she retired from her career as a teacher, she took lessons in art after being inspired by her grandfather who was also an artist.

"I had a bit of a hissy fit one day when I was shopping," Ms Ryan said.

"I went in to the framing shop and said 'I need to paint', bought some stuff and went home, and it started from there."

Jennifer Ryan will be hosting art workshops for children and adults on Thursday. Matt Taylor

In support of the workshops, Ms Ryan received $2000 funding from the Regional Arts Development Fund partly as a result of her willingness to expose her illness to raise awareness through her art.

After numerous former students told her they couldn't do art, she believes children would benefit from her workshops.

"I wanted to give the child an experience of art not being just pencil and paper drawing or to accurately recreate a photograph," Ms Ryan said.

The workshops are being held at 21 Off Street on Thursday. The children's session is at 10.30am and the adult workshop is at 1.30pm.

For more information, visit the "Jennifer M Ryan - Artist" page on Facebook or visit "Footsteps and Footprints" website at www.1770adventures.com.au.