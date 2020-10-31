‘Expecting a comfortable win’: Boyce shares Callide thoughts

INCUMBENT Member for Callide Colin Boyce said he was confident of retaining the seat he has held for the past five years.

Mr Boyce is playing Road Runner today, attempting to visit as many polling booths as possible in his electorate.

“It is impossible to get around to all of them; there are 32 polling booths and the Callide electorate is a huge one,” Mr Boyce said.

Mr Boyce said it had been less busy than previous years due to voters getting in early and pre-polling and postal votes.

“I have been at three polling booths today since they started at 8am and the traffic in and out is minimal,” he said.



Mr Boyce said he was looking forward to returning to his home locality of Taroom and watch the results roll in with the rest of the nation.

“I hold the seat of Callide and polled 34 per cent of the primary vote in the ‘17 election. I am hoping to do a lot better than that this time,” he said.

“While it’s looking in with a crystal ball almost, I expect to have a comfortable win and don’t think that is an unreasonable expectation.”

Mr Boyce said that if Queensland voters want to change from a government which blunders from one integrity crisis to the next they need to vote for somebody else.

“Other than the Labor Party which has governed Queensland for 25 of the last thirty years,” he said.

Mr Boyce said there will be some close run seats up and down the Queensland coast, however, the Callide seat is not a competitive one in his favour.