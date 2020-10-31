Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Expecting a comfortable win’: Boyce shares Callide thoughts

Jacobbe Mcbride
31st Oct 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

INCUMBENT Member for Callide Colin Boyce said he was confident of retaining the seat he has held for the past five years.

Mr Boyce is playing Road Runner today, attempting to visit as many polling booths as possible in his electorate.

“It is impossible to get around to all of them; there are 32 polling booths and the Callide electorate is a huge one,” Mr Boyce said.

Mr Boyce said it had been less busy than previous years due to voters getting in early and pre-polling and postal votes.

“I have been at three polling booths today since they started at 8am and the traffic in and out is minimal,” he said.

Mr Boyce said he was looking forward to returning to his home locality of Taroom and watch the results roll in with the rest of the nation.

“I hold the seat of Callide and polled 34 per cent of the primary vote in the ‘17 election. I am hoping to do a lot better than that this time,” he said.

“While it’s looking in with a crystal ball almost, I expect to have a comfortable win and don’t think that is an unreasonable expectation.”

Mr Boyce said that if Queensland voters want to change from a government which blunders from one integrity crisis to the next they need to vote for somebody else.

“Other than the Labor Party which has governed Queensland for 25 of the last thirty years,” he said.

Mr Boyce said there will be some close run seats up and down the Queensland coast, however, the Callide seat is not a competitive one in his favour.

callide election 2020 callide electorate callide valley queensland votes 2020
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New health and wellness business opens in Gladstone

        Premium Content New health and wellness business opens in Gladstone

        Local Faces The Beecher business includes flotation therapy, an infrared sauna, and remedial massage therapy.

        Your questions answered by independent Murray Peterson

        Premium Content Your questions answered by independent Murray Peterson

        News Members of the public submitted questions for the Gladstone Observer/Courier Mail...

        Baby lucky to escape injury in South Gladstone crash

        Premium Content Baby lucky to escape injury in South Gladstone crash

        News Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics transported a man to Gladstone Hospital.

        Two blazes break out in the Gladstone region

        Premium Content Two blazes break out in the Gladstone region

        News The Queensland Rural Fire Service issued alerts about the two bushfires today.