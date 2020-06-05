Expectant dad’s tragic death shakes up small town

Grave concerns are held for the life of a man ejected from a utility vehicle in a single-vehicle rollover on Abergowrie Road between Ingham and Abergowrie. Picture: CAMERON BATES

Grave concerns are held for the life of a man ejected from a utility vehicle in a single-vehicle rollover on Abergowrie Road between Ingham and Abergowrie. Picture: CAMERON BATES

UPDATE 6.30pm:

An expectant father has been killed in a tragic crash near Ingham with police saying his death will likely be felt through the community for "years to come".

The 27-year-old Trebonne man was killed late this afternoon when his car veered off a rural road and rolled into cane fields.

His death comes less than two weeks after the region was rocked by two road fatalities and on the first week COVID-19 restrictions have eased to allow long-distance travel around the state.

Townsville District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Matt Lyons was at the scene today, saying the man's partner would be suffering greatly.

Paramedics were called to Abergowrie Rd, about 10 minutes from Ingham, at 3pm to reports of a single-car crash.

Senior Sergeant Matt Lyons, the Townsville District Duty Officer, on the scene of the tragic fatal road accident near Trebonne between Ingham and Abergowrie this afternoon. Picture: CAMERON BATES

Shocking photos from the scene showed the trayback ute came to a halt on its tyres after it rolled, leaving the vehicle's bonnet crumpled and roof caved.

The force of the crash threw the driver from the Holden ute and into nearby cane fields.

Queensland Police Service were first on scene and were seen giving the man CPR when the Bulletin arrived.

Police were soon joined by paramedics and fire crews who quickly took over resuscitation efforts. Unfortunately, the man could not be saved.

It is believed the man lived close to the crash scene.

Grave concerns are held for the life of a man ejected from a utility vehicle in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Abergowrie Road between Ingham and Abergowrie, Hinchinbrook Shire, this afternoon. Picture: CAMERON BATES

Snr-Sgt Lyons said police were still piecing together the final moments before the car rolled.

"He was travelling from Abergowrie back toward … Trebonne," he said.

"It appears he's come off the roadway and his vehicle has, all the indications are, that his vehicle has rolled several times."

Witnesses at the crash scene said there was no apparent tyre tracks on the road leading to where the ute rolled.

The recent death is the third fatality on the region's roads in less than two weeks, after the death of Natalie Merritt, 20, who was killed when her car and a truck collided at Black River on May 26.

Mount Louisa father, James Duncombe, was also killed when he collided with the trailer of a truck just one day later.

Snr-Sgt Lyons said road users needed to take care while driving.

"Our message (to road users) is always simple: just stick to the road rules, don't speed and just drive safely so you can get home safely," he said.

Forensic Crash Unit were investigating.

UPDATE 4.45pm:

A man has been killed in a horrific crash outside of Ingham this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Abergowrie Rd about 3pm this afternoon where the car he was travelling in rolled.

He was initially in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

A witness at the scene said there was no apparent skid marks and it appeared the car was travelling east from Abergowrie to Ingham.

BREAKING:

There are grave concerns for the life of a man ejected from a ute in a single-vehicle rollover accident outside Ingham.

Police were first on the scene on Abergowrie Rd between Ingham and Abergowrie about 3pm, and were seen giving CPR to the badly injured man who had been thrown from the white Holden into a cane field.

Emergency services perform CPR on a man who was ejected from a ute. Picture: CAMERON BATES

Police and fire crews were also on scene.

A spokesman from QAS said the patient was in a critical condition.

More to come.

Originally published as Expectant dad's tragic death shakes up small town