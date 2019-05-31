Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lee Kiernan with New Kintaro.
Lee Kiernan with New Kintaro. Matt Taylor GLA090219RACE
Horses

Expect the unexpected in tomorrow's Winter Race Day

NICK KOSSATCH
by
31st May 2019 10:42 AM | Updated: 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HORSE RACING: Gladstone trainer Lee Kiernan's afternoon will start with a rush tomorrow.

He's bullish with New Kintaro's chances in race one's Jane Diceys Class B Handicap over 850m and hoped the five-year-old gelding's efforts of first place back on December 22 can be replicated.

Gladstone trainer Lee Kiernan with New Kintaro is looking forward to today's races.
Gladstone trainer Lee Kiernan with New Kintaro is looking forward to today's races. Matt Taylor GLA290519HORSE

"He's fresh from a let up or a break and he's won over a distance before," Kiernan said.

The trainer said fellow gelding Single Image was somewhat of an enigma and he's unsure what to expect in the same race.

 

 

"He's a bit new to me and he's form is good enough, but have got to work him out," Kiernan said.

Single Image's most recent start was back on April 20 with a seventh while Kiernan labelled his third gelding, Bauhinia Drum, as in the same boat as Single Image.

"The jury is still out with him as well," Kienan said.

Fellow Gladstone trainer Denis Schultz and Calliope trainer Ian Seeds will have Fading Mist and Salty's Boy featuring in race one.

Racing starts at 1.15pm in a five-race card.

GLADSTONE TRAINERS

1.15pm: Race 1 - Lee Kiernan: New Kintaro; Single Image; Bauhinia Drum. Denis Schultz: Fading Mist. Ian Seeds: Salty's Boy

2pm: Race 2 - Denis Schultz: Lucifer's Angel

2.45pm: Race 3 - Phillip Pengelly: Red Smoke

3.30pm: Race 4 - Phillip Pengelly: Darts Away

4.15pm: Race 5 - Ben Loakes: Angel of Leon; Denis Schultz: Aussie Tycoon

More Stories

gladstone turf club horse racing news horse racing queensland horse racing tips
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'It's good to shop local': Accountant is Town Proud

    premium_icon 'It's good to shop local': Accountant is Town Proud

    Business Peter Lambert gives his perspective on shopping local

    • 31st May 2019 10:58 AM
    Bororen Diner owner is proud to support shopping local

    premium_icon Bororen Diner owner is proud to support shopping local

    Business The diner bringing back the Bororen Pie

    • 31st May 2019 10:54 AM
    Red Shield Appeal helps those in need

    premium_icon Red Shield Appeal helps those in need

    News Find out where the funds raised from the Red Shield Appeal will go

    • 31st May 2019 10:00 AM
    'At the epicentre': Premier says hydrogen can be next LNG

    premium_icon 'At the epicentre': Premier says hydrogen can be next LNG

    News Palaszczuk in Gladstone to unveil new $19-million hydrogen strategy.