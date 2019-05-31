Expect the unexpected in tomorrow's Winter Race Day

HORSE RACING: Gladstone trainer Lee Kiernan's afternoon will start with a rush tomorrow.

He's bullish with New Kintaro's chances in race one's Jane Diceys Class B Handicap over 850m and hoped the five-year-old gelding's efforts of first place back on December 22 can be replicated.

Gladstone trainer Lee Kiernan with New Kintaro is looking forward to today's races. Matt Taylor GLA290519HORSE

"He's fresh from a let up or a break and he's won over a distance before," Kiernan said.

The trainer said fellow gelding Single Image was somewhat of an enigma and he's unsure what to expect in the same race.

"He's a bit new to me and he's form is good enough, but have got to work him out," Kiernan said.

Single Image's most recent start was back on April 20 with a seventh while Kiernan labelled his third gelding, Bauhinia Drum, as in the same boat as Single Image.

"The jury is still out with him as well," Kienan said.

Fellow Gladstone trainer Denis Schultz and Calliope trainer Ian Seeds will have Fading Mist and Salty's Boy featuring in race one.

Racing starts at 1.15pm in a five-race card.

GLADSTONE TRAINERS

1.15pm: Race 1 - Lee Kiernan: New Kintaro; Single Image; Bauhinia Drum. Denis Schultz: Fading Mist. Ian Seeds: Salty's Boy

2pm: Race 2 - Denis Schultz: Lucifer's Angel

2.45pm: Race 3 - Phillip Pengelly: Red Smoke

3.30pm: Race 4 - Phillip Pengelly: Darts Away

4.15pm: Race 5 - Ben Loakes: Angel of Leon; Denis Schultz: Aussie Tycoon