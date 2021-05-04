Expat baffled by Aussie checkout question

An American woman living in Sydney has revealed her shock at being asked if she wanted a bag at the supermarket checkout - only to then be charged 15 cents for it.

Kaymie Wuerfel moved to Australia with her husband and has been sharing the biggest culture shocks she's experienced on TikTok.

While buying food at a supermarket Ms Wuerfel said she was asked by an employee if she "would like a bag".

The woman was shocked when a supermarket worker asked if she wanted a bag. Picture: TikTok/@kayywuerf

Only to find out she was then expected to pay for it. Picture: TikTok/@kayywuerf

"Of course I'd like a bag," she replied, prompting the checkout worker to tell her it would be "15 cents per bag".

"Fifteen cents … per bag?" was Ms Wuerfel's baffled reply.

She said the woman working the checkout didn't "understand why I'm acting surprised" and the expat instead tried to "act like this is normal for me".

In response, Aussies who watched the video explained that the 15 cent charge was supposed to be a deterrent to using plastic and encourage people to bring their own bags.

"TIP: Leave bags in the car. You never know when you're gonna pop in for some last-minute food shopping, so always have some on hand," one person wrote.

Another culture shock was being asked if she wanted chicken salt. Picture: TikTok/@kayywuerf

"I'll take 15c bags in exchange for universal health care any day," another person commented.

"If you came over a few years ago, bags were free. But we're busy stopping climate change," another commenter said.

Other culture shocks Ms Wuerfel said she experienced were realising you "don't leave tips in Australia" after eating at a restaurant, which she said was the "most amazing thing I've every heard".

Ms Wuerfel also recalled being asked if she wanted chicken salt for the first time but having "literally no idea what chicken salt is".

And finding out her husband wouldn’t have to pay the hospital when he broke his arm. Picture: TikTok/@kayywuerf

One time her Aussie husband broke his arm and said he would need to go to hospital, prompting her to stress they have to "spend our life savings on hospital bills".

She reacted with "disbelief" when her husband revealed Medicare would cover all the costs in stark contrast with the US healthcare system.

