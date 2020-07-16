Menu
NEW DIRECTION: Gladstone GC new Director of Golf Kane Nusteling. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Expansion: Gladstone Golf Club opens new driving range

Jacobbe McBride
16th Jul 2020 12:42 PM
THE Gladstone Golf Club has complemented the sport’s rise in popularity during the COVID-19 lockdown with the installation of a driving range at the course.

Director of golf and head pro Kane Nusteling said the club recorded a significant increase in the number of people participating in competitions.

“We have been regularly holding Saturday competitions which have seen numbers of 160 people plus,” Mr Nusteling said.

“Prior to that we were around the 100 to 120 mark, so there has been a rise in popularity.”

Mr Nusteling said there was a host of reasons why golf had proven a popular sport since the pandemic forced the stoppage of many community sports.

“I think being in the outdoors helps, golf is played in groups of four or less on a large course where people can choose to go right or left so there is plenty of space,” he said.

“I suppose golf puts you in a great outdoor space where you are not enclosed or close to people, it is great for people who have been locked down and for their mental health.”

Mr Nusteling said Gladstone Golf Club memberships were cheap at $750 annually plus a $70.85 affiliation fee.

“What that entitles them to is free golf at Gladstone Golf Club, entitles them to get a handicap in Australian competitions, priority in terms of bookings plus discounts at the pro shop and driving range,” he said.

Mr Nusteling said the introduction of the driving range at the club this week would attract new people to the game.

“We feel like the driving range will be popular with the younger demographic who want to get out for a little bit of time, maybe they don’t have two hours, but certainly half an hour,” he said.

“They can get out, smack some balls, release some anger and have a bit of fun.”

Mr Nusteling invited the Gladstone community to come and try their hand at the new driving range this weekend.

Prices for buckets of balls are for Club members are $3 for 25 balls, $6 for 50 balls and $9 for 75 balls or $4, $7 or $11 for non-members.

