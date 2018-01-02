Expanding business brings a big year ahead for physios

CONTINUED GROWTH: Esther Groen and Klaas Banga from Boyne Island Physioshop are focused on new business in Gladstone Central.

THE owners of the Boyne Island Physioshop are expecting an even bigger year in 2018 as the business continues to grow.

The Physioshop was the winner of The Observer's Best in Business award in the Beauty, Health and Wellbeing category last year.

Esther Groen and her partner Klaas Banga are now focussed on taking over Gladstone Physio and Fitness, in addition to the Boyne Island business.

In the past six years, the business has progressively grown under the leadership of practice manager, Ms Groen.

"We're very proud to have won the award," she said.

"Everyone in the team was very excited about it.

"We think it's great to be acknowledged by our clients for all the work we've done in the past year."

The husband and wife duo will be actively involved in both clinics.

"We... try to maintain our customer base and just provide the best service that we can," she said.

"We try to take more time for the clients, making sure we try to help them, and have a genuine interest in getting people better."

In addition to physiotherapy clients, the Physioshop runs an exercise class with women aged 55 or over.

"With the class we mainly work on presenting injuries prevention, and making sure that they live a healthy lifestyle as much as possible," Ms Groen said.

"We educate them in the treatment sessions.

"The physiotherapist tries to explain as much to them as possible - what is causing their complaint, how they can prevent the same complaint from happening in the future."

She said the main source of care was the physiotherapist telling clients what they should and shouldn't do and what they can do to help themselves.

Mr Banga saw there was quite a demand in the Boyne Island Tannum Sands region for physiotherapy, and the practice employs 10 staff.

"We could see that there was a market as well for a massage therapist to join the team," Ms Groen said.

"During the boom, we were just growing steadily.

"After the boom, we've been able to maintain that same amount of clientele. People come back to us because we offer good service and good physiotherapy."

The Physioshop also has a rehab gym for people having treatment.