Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One of the stowaways that forced the Mercedes—Benz cars to be turned back to Europe.
One of the stowaways that forced the Mercedes—Benz cars to be turned back to Europe.
Offbeat

Exotic discovery sparks costly turnaround for Mercedes

by Josh Fagan
23rd Oct 2019 7:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Their supercars can do more than 300km/h - but Mercedes-Benz has found they are no match for a creature with a top speed of 0.01km/h.

The luxury car manufacturer's latest shipments to Australia have been derailed by snails, which were found on board and deemed to be a biosecurity risk.

The discovery of the slimy stowaways meant all 900 cars that arrived in Melbourne, Fremantle, Port Kembla and Brisbane were being forced to turn around.

One of the exotic health snails found inside a Mercedes-Benz car.
One of the exotic health snails found inside a Mercedes-Benz car.

More than 30 exotic snails were detected inside the cars imported from Europe, the Department of Agriculture said.

The exotic species of snail, known as the health snail, was considered a pest because of the risk it posed to Australia's agriculture sector.

"They are known to feed on a wide variety of crops including alfalfa, lupins, clover, wheat, barley, fruit trees and weeds causing harm to these plants," a statement from the department said.

The statement said the department considered all known and approved treatment options to manage the risk onshore and determined the most appropriate action was to export the vehicles.

animals mercedes benz motoring pest snails

Top Stories

    Country race day 18 years in the making

    premium_icon Country race day 18 years in the making

    Sport Tiny CQ town to reboot a massive race day with thousands up for grabs

    VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    News Voting open now: Winner to be announced later this week

    Countdown on to Best in Business Awards

    Countdown on to Best in Business Awards

    News Tickets for The Observer’s Best in Business Awards are ‘flying out the...

    Chance to learn about biofuels

    premium_icon Chance to learn about biofuels

    News Mercurius Australia is working on turning sugar waste into fuel and will be...

    • 23rd Oct 2019 6:00 PM