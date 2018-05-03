Exhibitions' final days on this weekend

FRAGILE BALANCE: Local artists Rosemary Anderson and Jeanette Albury share their knowledge at an artist talk.

ON SATURDAY April 28, Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum welcomed local artists Jeanette Albury and Rosemary Anderson, for an artist talk about their exhibition Fragile Balance.

Since opening, Fragile Balance has received great feedback from visitors. "Just loved this exhibition! Big congratulations to Jeanette and Rosemary” and, "Fragile Balance - superb exhibition, just beautiful” are among the comments left by visitors.

Fragile Balance is on display in Town Hall Gallery until May 19. The exhibition is accompanied by a children's activity book and equipment from Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre.

Last chance to see...

This weekend is your last chance to see One Life - Two Decades On: Helmut Breckwoldt Retrospective and I Want to be in a Book; A Story About Cecil by Narelle Oliver. Both exhibitions are in the O'Connell Gallery of the Art Gallery & Museum.

One Life - Two Decades On: Helmut Breckwoldt Retrospective is a commemorative exhibition revisiting one of Gladstone's most well-respected artists, Helmut Breckwoldt. Although 2018 marks 20 years since his passing, Breckwoldt's works continue to resonate with our regional communities, particularly Gladstone. The exhibition has been prepared in collaboration with the artist's family.

I Want to be in a Book by the late Queensland author and illustrator Narelle Oliver (1960-2016) shows the development of her last picture book. The exhibition is comprised of the works made for the book and a retrospective of her stunning illustrative style. Oliver began creating books using pure lino-cut and over time her craft evolved to include collage, frottage and mixed media.

RADF funding

Expressions of Interest for Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund 2017-2018 Round Two have closed. If you missed this deadline, you still have a chance to apply for funding. Applications will close 4pm, May 25.

Spaces are still available for the free grant writing workshops which will be presented by creative producer Di Wills from Creative Regions.

These workshops will cover grant writing, project development and documentation.

free grant writing workshops

Tuesday May 8: Nagoorin Hall

Wednesday May 9: Tannum Sands Surf Club

Thursday May 10: Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum

Sessions run from 10.30am-2pm and will be followed by one-on-one sessions with Di Wills to work closely on individual funding applications. There are only two sessions available at each location.

Bookings are essential. Contact Elena Korotkaia on (07) 4976 6766 or email gragm@ gladstone.qld.gov.au