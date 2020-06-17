Exhibition pays tribute to sports stars

Michele Battissontakes a closer look at Our Shining Stars . Picture: Di Paddick

Michele Battissontakes a closer look at Our Shining Stars . Picture: Di Paddick

THERE’S a shining new welcome at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, featuring local artist Ping Carlyon’s Our Shining Stars.

A collection of watercolour portraits, the exhibition includes personal and club memorabilia, celebrating the efforts of 14 local sporting stars.

With the support of the Gladstone Regional Council’s Regional Arts Development Fund, Ping is additionally developing a series of video interviews for inclusion, capturing cherished moments and telling the children’s stories further.

Our Shining Stars highlights the incredible local value and importance played by sport and other activities within the community.

Continuing until Saturday, September 26, Ping’s video additions will be included during August.

RADF is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Gladstone Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

Visitors can also explore Ken Done: Paintings You Probably Haven’t Seen: Selected Works 2000-2017, until Saturday, July 11, as well as the heritage exhibition Communications Through Time, until Saturday August 1.

Presented by the Ken Done Gallery, this vivid collection features recent and mostly unseen works, presenting many of Ken’s favourite themes – the beach, the reef and portraiture, as well as his personal garden and studio.

Featuring objects from the Gallery and Museum collection of communication memorabilia, Communications Through Time will inspire you to consider how we have progressed since the 1949 first stored-memory electronic computer in Australia, designed and built by CSIRO scientists.

For further information visit the Gallery and Museum online at gragm.qld.gov.au where you can join the mailing list for the latest news.

The Gallery and Museum is a community cultural initiative of Gladstone Regional Council, open 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday, located on the corner of Goondoon and Bramston streets, Gladstone, and admission is free.

Opportunity arts

Explore the Queensland Museum Network from home through their online collection material, including learning resources, videos, tours and more.

All are invited to become #CouchCurators inspiring curiosity to connect to the past, make sense of the present and help navigate the future.

Hands-on activities related to the collections at the Queensland Museum South Bank, the Workshops Rail Museum Ipswich, Cobb+Co Museum Toowoomba and Museum of Tropical Queensland Townsville are featured.

Join in online at athome.qm.qld.gov.au/at-home-activities.