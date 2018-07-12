Exhibition opens for NAIDOC week

CELEBRATE: The Pacific Pikininis performed during the official launch of an indigenous art collection.

CELEBRATE: The Pacific Pikininis performed during the official launch of an indigenous art collection. K. Price

A LIVELY crowd gathered at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum on Monday evening, to join the mayor of Gladstone Regional Council, Matt Burnett, and guest speakers to celebrate the official launch of NAIDOC 2018: Arts and Heritage from our Collection.

Gooreng Gooreng Elder, Aunty Neola Savage, gave a Welcome to Country address which was followed by a traditional Torres Strait Island dance and song by local group, the Pacific Pikininis.

When officially launching the exhibition, Cr Burnett spoke about NAIDOC Week being hosted nationally until Sunday, with the 2018 theme "Because of her, we can", celebrating the leadership of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women in the community.

"We celebrate the essential role that women have played - and continue to play - as active and significant role models at the community, local, state and national levels," he said.

The exhibition features extraordinary works by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists held in the gallery and museum collection, along with community images from the heritage collection.

A diverse range of works including easel paintings, works on paper and three dimensional works are on offer, as well as a digital presentation of earlier years' local NAIDOC Parade and NAIDOC Ball events.

The crowd cheered local artists Belynda (Bindi) Waugh (Iman/Bundjalung)and Patricia Coleman (Bailai) for their exciting pop-up public art installation in the gallery and museum Air Space, revealed as part of the celebrations.

Cr Burnett congratulated the Gladstone NAIDOC Committee for its work with Central Queensland visual artist and film maker, Kaylene Butler, in creating a short film featuring local women which acknowledged the important female role models in their lives.

"To the contributors of this emotive work, thank you for sharing your stories," he said.

All will be able to see the film as part of the exhibition, continuing until August 4.

Farewell familiar face

Exhibitions and education officer Rebecca Lush bids farewell to regional life as she has accepted her dream role as curator at the Integrated Pathology Learning Centre in Brisbane.

You will be missed by all, and we wish you well on your new venture Bec.

Get in touch

The gallery and museum is a community cultural initiative of Gladstone Regional Council.

It's open 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and is on the corner of Goondoon and Bramston St, Gladstone. Admission is free.

For further information, phone 07 4976 6766, or email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au. Visit the website at gragm.qld .gov.au