Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACK TO NATURE: Addison Clay, Quade Keefe and Eva Bywaters hold up some of the group's artwork that will be exhibited next month.
BACK TO NATURE: Addison Clay, Quade Keefe and Eva Bywaters hold up some of the group's artwork that will be exhibited next month. Andrew Thorpe
Community

Exhibit to showcase Rainbow Valley children's imagination

Andrew Thorpe
by
31st Aug 2018 4:30 AM

MARION Hayes believes young children are capable of much more than what society gives them credit for.

It's a belief she holds dearly - and it underpins her work as director of Telina's Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre.

A group of children enrolled at the centre will soon have the chance to show the world just what they can do, with an art gallery exhibition at Tondoon Botanic Gardens dedicated solely to the work they have produced over the past year.

The children have been collaborating with Gladstone artist Tracey Smith to produce work in a wide variety of media, from sketches, paintings and storyboards to sculpture and computer animation.

 

Children drew inspiration from their walks through Tondoon Botanic Gardens, combining the environment with their imagination.
Children drew inspiration from their walks through Tondoon Botanic Gardens, combining the environment with their imagination. Andrew Thorpe

Ms Hayes said the project was inspired by education theorist Ann Pelo's book The Goodness of Rain, in which the author went for a walk with a child every day, allowing her to notice changes in behaviour and helping the child to develop mindfulness and a connection to nature.

Ms Hayes organised groups of six to eight children to go walking through the Tondoon Botanic Gardens, accompanied by a pair of adults.

The adults took note of what the children noticed, then built the art project around those key themes and observations.

 

Addison Clay, 4, with Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre director Marion Hayes.
Addison Clay, 4, with Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre director Marion Hayes. Andrew Thorpe

"What we noticed was the children are really connected to the imaginary world over there," she said.

That means the exhibit will feature, in amongst photos and paintings of bush turkeys and wildlife, vivid depictions of trolls and monsters.

Creative Children Connecting to Nature will be open to the public at Tondoon Botanic Gardens on September 8.

 

Gladstone artist Tracey Smith works with Eva Bywaters, 4, at Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre.
Gladstone artist Tracey Smith works with Eva Bywaters, 4, at Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre. Andrew Thorpe
   

Related Items

art gallery bushwalking gladstone education tondoon botanic gardens
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    The Gladstone jobs where it doesn't pay to be a woman

    premium_icon The Gladstone jobs where it doesn't pay to be a woman

    Politics The staggering difference between what local men and women are paid.

    'Inland port' near Emerald to boost exports out of Gladstone

    'Inland port' near Emerald to boost exports out of Gladstone

    Business Construction on the massive facility began in earnest yesterday.

    Aldoga solar farm proposal receives sunny response

    Aldoga solar farm proposal receives sunny response

    News People are keen to get involved in the 265MW project.

    NBN rollout still a year away for some

    NBN rollout still a year away for some

    News NBN rollout nearly half complete but work still left to do.

    Local Partners