Excruciating end for World Cup streaker

A streaker was tackled via his... err... tackle as England's big Cricket World Cup clash with New Zealand descended into absolute farce.

A handily-placed security guard had to get his hands dirty when a rogue middle-aged man invaded the pitch during New Zealand's run chase at the Riverside Ground in Durham, The Sun reports.

Comical pictures showed the security worker with both his hands around the daredevils's nether regions as he grabbed him from behind after darting in at speed.

It was only the beginning of more than two minutes of madness as the man wrestled free from the clutches of security officers once more and proceeded to frolic across the Chester-le-Street stadium.

Security guards are not paid well enough.

By the time he was apprehended a second time, the man had been out in the middle for more than two minutes.

Video captured from spectators at the venue showed the stunningly lapse security response that first allowed the man to calmly trot out to the middle of the pitch and engage two Kiwi batsmen in conversation.

The streaker evaded security and made it all the way to the stumps as he proudly pointed to the sky with his manhood on show.

When the Black Caps batsmen appeared to give him nothing in response he proceeded to jump about the pitch, posing in different action stances for the cheering crowd.

There were even a couple of cartwheels thrown in before security began to close in.

It didn't matter, the bizarrely cautious security force refused to do anything more than walk towards the individual, allowing him to simply jog around them and lead them on a merry, low speed chase around the out-field.

England captain Joe Root was spotted having a giggle.

It was finally something for the New Zealand fans to cheer as they watched their side lose by 119 wickets to Eoin Morgan's England.

After setting New Zealand 306 to win, Chris Woakes struck early and two horrendous run-outs from Williamson and Taylor ended the Kiwis' challenge.

Jonny Bairstow led from the front with another World Cup century as Morgan's merry men booked their place in the final four.

They will play either India or Australia at Edgbaston next Thursday, July 11.

As for the Kiwis, they are not mathematically in the semis, but it would take an extraordinary result in the Pakistan vs Bangladesh game for them not to be lining up against the group winners next Tuesday.

Yorkshireman Bairstow hit a dazzling 106 as England posted 305-8 in their first innings, with New Zealand restricting them to that total despite them at one stage being 206-2.

Bairstow said after the win: "We knew these two games were must win.

"The performances we put in a couple of matches weren't up to scratch, so to put in a performance today is pleasing.

"On a different day, we could have been bowling first and had a couple of early wickets lost.

"Batting with [Jason] Roy has helped, communication out in the middle is key with your partner. It was a must win game and they're a class side, we got over the line."

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk