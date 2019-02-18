Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Police constable Vaughan Hildebrand was accused of stalking and harassing three women and using their naked pictures for blackmail. Picture: YouTube
NSW Police constable Vaughan Hildebrand was accused of stalking and harassing three women and using their naked pictures for blackmail. Picture: YouTube
News

Ex-cop ‘blackmailed victims into sex’

by Jodie Stephens, AAP
18th Feb 2019 3:00 PM

A former NSW police officer blackmailed four victims into having sexual intercourse as part of an elaborate deception involving social media, a court has heard.

Vaughan Mark Hildebrand faced a NSW District Court sentence hearing today after admitting to 44 offences involving 15 victims over a decade.

Crown prosecutor John Bowers said Hildebrand initially used social media to demand his victims supply him with explicit images - with some of them complying.

The now 30-year-old had a "modus operandi" where he threatened to share images with friends, family, partners or colleagues if victims didn't meet other demands.

 

Former NSW Police constable Vaughan Hildebrand. Picture: YouTube
Former NSW Police constable Vaughan Hildebrand. Picture: YouTube

 

Four of the women were blackmailed into having sexual intercourse, the prosecutor said.

Mr Bowers said Hildebrand concealed his identity online and, in some instances, there were "very high levels of deception".

His offending continued after be became a police officer in 2011.

"This is a case, the Crown says, of elaborate planning and deception by the offender in relation to all of his victims, motivated by a need for sexual gratification," the prosecutor said.

Hildebrand will be sentenced at a later date.

More Stories

editors picks former new south wales police police officer sex social media

Top Stories

    'Very proud': Toolooa SHS' success with OP results

    premium_icon 'Very proud': Toolooa SHS' success with OP results

    News '(It is) a true testament to the hard work the students and teachers have dedicated over their time at Toolooa'

    • 18th Feb 2019 4:11 PM
    Airline reveals why regional flights are so expensive

    premium_icon Airline reveals why regional flights are so expensive

    News Ticketing prices for regional flights to be examined

    GALLERY: 101 of Gladstone's adorable felines

    premium_icon GALLERY: 101 of Gladstone's adorable felines

    Offbeat More than 300 proud cat owners submitted photos to The Observer.

    CATCHES OF THE WEEK: A variety of species on show

    premium_icon CATCHES OF THE WEEK: A variety of species on show

    Fishing Gladstone's anglers have had a massive week of fishing