Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHARING ECONOMY: AirBnB say its Lismore hosts have raked in $3m in income in just over a year as well as 1500 guests.
SHARING ECONOMY: AirBnB say its Lismore hosts have raked in $3m in income in just over a year as well as 1500 guests. Christian Morrow
Property

EXCLUSIVE: The town where Airbnb hosts earn $3M a year

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
28th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN JUST over a year, Lismore Airbnb hosts earned more than $3million in income from welcoming more than 15,800 guests.　

Airbnb's Country Manager for Australia Sam McDonagh said In 2018, the airbnb community "grew strongly" in Lismore grew strongly with more local families and small businesses benefiting from the opportunities created by home sharing.

Ms McDonagh said more than 13,500 Lismore locals used Airbnb as guests in the past 12 months -equating to a 51 per cent year-on-year increase.　

"Home sharing is putting more money in families back pockets and easing the high cost-of-living," Ms MsDonagh said.

"The typical Airbnb host in Lismore earned an extra $100 a week in income, which we know helps pay the mortgage or bills. 　

"We are also seeing more Lismore visitors use Airbnb as guests and enjoy our community's unique, high-quality and affordable accommodation. 　

"We expect this strong growth to continue in 2019 and look forward to helping more Australians earn extra income and enjoy authentic, affordable holidays. 　　　

Lismore Airbnb Statistics

Stat/Location

Lismore

Active Listings

410

Typical Income (AUD)

$5400

Total Income (AUD)

$3M

Inbound Guest Arrivals

15,800

Outbound Guest Arrivals

13,500

  • 51% year on year increase in outbound guest arrivals (Lismore locals using Airbnb as guests)
airbnb lismore short term accommodation
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    premium_icon Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    News FIND out what crime is most common in your suburb and what time its more likely to occur, revealed by Queensland Police data.

    Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    premium_icon Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    News Man, 21, jailed for being found with stolen war medals

    How a warm lunch box could affect your children's health

    premium_icon How a warm lunch box could affect your children's health

    Parenting The Heart Foundation explains why lunch boxes should be cool.

    • 29th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
    How you can help your children ease in to school routines

    premium_icon How you can help your children ease in to school routines

    News "After the holidays it is hard work for everyone.”

    • 29th Jan 2019 8:00 AM