Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jo-Ann Miller
Jo-Ann Miller Rob Williams
Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Trad must go, just like Ipswich's Jo, LNP says

Hayden Johnson
by
29th Jul 2019 12:44 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE government should apply the same standards it did against Jo-Ann Miller and move to sack Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, the Opposition argues.

Ms Trad's purchase of a $700,000 property at Woolloongabba, close to the Cross River Rail project, has thrown the government into an integrity crisis.

Ms Miller, the Member for Bundamba, was axed as police minister in 2015 when the Parliamentary Ethics Committee found she had "a pattern of reckless conduct".

She was axed by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after failing to correctly dispose of confidential committee documents.

The Opposition's police spokesman Trevor Watts, in a letter to the QT, is calling on Ms Palaszczuk to hold Ms Trad to the same standards.

"Jackie Trad has failed to meet the pub test," Mr Watts said.

"She's unfit to be in Cabinet and should be sacked. But Jackie Trad won't do the right thing and resign.

"The galling thing is that Ipswich's beloved Jo-Ann Miller resigned as minister for far less.

"The double standard is unacceptable."

Ms Miller refused to comment on the Deputy Premier's conduct, or whether she should be sacked.

Ms Trad is overseas on her annual investment mission.

The Premier has stood by her deputy and said she would wait for the advice of the integrity commissioner before taking any action.

"The Palaszczuk Labor government has been rocked to its core by an integrity crisis," Mr Watts said.

- Hayden Johnson

annastacia palaszczuk editors picks jackie trad jo-ann miller state government trevor watts
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Roar keen to return to Gladstone after history-making match

    premium_icon Roar keen to return to Gladstone after history-making match

    News Brisbane Roar will return to Gladstone next year, says Cr Burnett

    Police update on mystery Pham death investigation

    premium_icon Police update on mystery Pham death investigation

    Crime The Rocky teenager's body was discovered in a car in Gladstone.

    VMR Gladstone are calling out for volunteers

    premium_icon VMR Gladstone are calling out for volunteers

    News This is how you can benefit from becoming a volunteer for VMR

    Hundreds band together for Gladstone's Relay for Life

    premium_icon Hundreds band together for Gladstone's Relay for Life

    News Find out how much the community have raised for Cancer Council