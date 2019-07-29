EXCLUSIVE: Trad must go, just like Ipswich's Jo, LNP says

THE government should apply the same standards it did against Jo-Ann Miller and move to sack Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, the Opposition argues.

Ms Trad's purchase of a $700,000 property at Woolloongabba, close to the Cross River Rail project, has thrown the government into an integrity crisis.

Ms Miller, the Member for Bundamba, was axed as police minister in 2015 when the Parliamentary Ethics Committee found she had "a pattern of reckless conduct".

She was axed by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after failing to correctly dispose of confidential committee documents.

The Opposition's police spokesman Trevor Watts, in a letter to the QT, is calling on Ms Palaszczuk to hold Ms Trad to the same standards.

"Jackie Trad has failed to meet the pub test," Mr Watts said.

"She's unfit to be in Cabinet and should be sacked. But Jackie Trad won't do the right thing and resign.

"The galling thing is that Ipswich's beloved Jo-Ann Miller resigned as minister for far less.

"The double standard is unacceptable."

Ms Miller refused to comment on the Deputy Premier's conduct, or whether she should be sacked.

Ms Trad is overseas on her annual investment mission.

The Premier has stood by her deputy and said she would wait for the advice of the integrity commissioner before taking any action.

"The Palaszczuk Labor government has been rocked to its core by an integrity crisis," Mr Watts said.

- Hayden Johnson