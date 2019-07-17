Menu
Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett gives The Observer a sneak peak into the 2019-20 council budget.
Breaking

EXCLUSIVE: Sneak peak inside 2019-20 council budget

liana walker
by
17th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXCLUSIVE: Gladstone Regional Council will hand down a 2019-20 budget today which will have a surplus of $1.8 million.

Mayor Matt Burnett said for the seventh consecutive year the council had drawn down no new borrowings.

"Our focus on reducing existing debt, with no new borrowings, has seen our interest-bearing debt reduced by $50.3 million over the current council term," Cr Burnett said.

The 2019-20 operational plan is themed around partnering with community groups, industry, other levels of government and the community to deliver the best outcomes for the region.

"It ensures the region's growth, sustainability, prosperity and liveability," Cr Burnett said.

council budget council budget 2019-20 gladstone regional council grc
Gladstone Observer

