EXCLUSIVE: More renewables projects in Gladstone's pipeline

NEW PROJECTS: Renew Estate director says the company is targeting a "20 per cent to 30 per cent reduction in energy bills for a typical home in the region.” (File photo) S. Maack

THERE'S promises of more renewable energy projects in the pipeline for Gladstone.

Renew Estate, an Australian developer investing in large scale renewable energy projects, is holding a community engagement session this Thursday to showcase two new proposed projects in the Gladstone region.

In a statement the company said the first of the projects expected to begin construction in the spring of 2018.

Renew Estate's vision is to partner with local businesses, industry, the Gladstone Regional Council and the State Government, in advancing Gladstone as the energy production and manufacturing hub for Australia.

Renew Estate director Toby Roxburgh said the company saw themselves partnering with Gladstone to be the "future clean energy capital of Australia".

"We will be working with business and industry leaders to establish how best to provide energy solutions to the sector," he said.

"We will aim to make a material difference to the people and businesses in Gladstone by driving down energy prices.

"We are targeting a 20 per cent to 30 per cent reduction in energy bills for a typical home in the region."

The meeting is scheduled for 6.30-8pm at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on Thursday.