Kelly murder accused ‘jumped in pool’ to douse flames

POLICE allege the man charged with the murder of Kelly Wilkinson jumped into a pool to extinguish flames that spread to his body as the mother of three burned to death.

The shocking allegation comes as police confirmed Ms Wilkinson died from horrific burns.

Police claim estranged husband Brian Earl Johnston poured petrol on the 27-year-old and set her alight at her Arundel property on April 20.

Their three children - all aged under nine - were at the property at the time but were not injured.

Kelly Wilkinson has been identified as the person found dead at Arundel on the Gold Coast. her estranged husband Brian Johnston has been arrested and charged with her death Picture: Facebook

Johnston, a former US Marine originally from Ohio, has been charged with murder, breaching bail and a domestic violence order.

The Bulletin can reveal police will allege Johnston jumped into the pool to dampen flames that had spread to his body after allegedly setting the mother-of-three alight.

It's previously been revealed that neighbours rushed to the Arundel property after seeing flames shoot up over the fence.

When they arrived they allegedly saw blood on the rear patio and the young mother up against the fence, motionless, and well alight.

A blood trail was found leading away from the property to a nearby Langer Place home where Johnston was found, police allege.

Mother of three Kelly Wilkinson was found found dead at Arundel on the Gold Coast on April 20.Picture: Facebook

Johnston, who was found in a "semiconscious" state with burns, was carrying a knife sheath, police say.

Police found a melted plastic jerry can, three knives and a duffel bag containing white rope, duct tape and a black and red jemmy bar at the scene.

One of the knives was found in the pool, one in the grass and the other under Ms Wilkinson's head.

Johnston remains in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital burns unit under police guard.

Ms Wilkinson and Johnston had been together for almost a decade. It is understood they met online.

Brian Johnston is the estranged husband of Kelly Wilkinson and has been charged with her murder at Arundel on the Gold Coast Picture Facebook

A family member told the Bulletin last week that Ms Wilkinson was "petrified" of Johnston and "broke her silence about a month ago about him" to the family.

It was last week revealed the former marine had been granted watch-house bail for serious charges only nine days before he allegedly set his estranged wife alight.

The offences allegedly occurred in February.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

