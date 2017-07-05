26°
Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Melanie Plane
| 5th Jul 2017 11:52 AM
Wedge Island from the air.
Wedge Island from the air. Contributed

IMAGINE owning your very own island off Queensland's stunning east coast for less than $500,000.

Whitsundays based selling Agent Richard Vanhoff could make that dream come true with an island listing that's almost too good to be true.

The Australian Islands agent currently has 'Wedge Island' off the Capricorn Coast listed for sale with the owners recently slashing the price from $850K to just $495K.

Mr Vanhoff said Wedge Island, which is located about 1km south of Great Keppel Island and 5km from the mainland, had been 'party central' for a group of young, single blokes for many years.

"It has been on the market for about 12 months and has only just recently been reduced. I have had a plethora of calls about it but nobody has purchased it. I do have a list of people who are wanting to see it," Mr Vanhoff said.

"It was a party island for a group of single guys. They had a sort of golf course on the top and they used it for chipping, fishing and partying.

"One of the owners is a contract engineer for a mining company in Moranbah and the others are from down around Noosa.

"It was just party central for these boys and the reason they are selling is they are growing up a little bit, getting girlfriends and are spending more time elsewhere."

 

Mr Vanhoff said the blokes had built a shed on the island with basic amenities but it has been destroyed in Cyclone Debbie. He said there was scope for someone to rebuild the shed or even a residence on the 23-acre property.

"With council permission of course they could build a shed or house," Mr Vanhoff said.

"It isn't zoned commercial but that is something someone would have to apply for to create maybe an Airbnb which would work really well on the island."

"The island offers solitude and quoting The Castle 'the serenity of it all'. It is in visual of GKI."

Mr Vanhoff said since the price had been reduced, there had been a lot of interest from people based in Melbourne and Sydney.

"That's surprising because I haven't seen any demand for islands from that region for quite some time. In the last few weeks most of my business has come from down south - I think they are feeling the cold of winter," he said.

To inquire, click here.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australian islands island for sale queensland island queensland islands for sale wedge island

