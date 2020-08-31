Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Six Rockhampton-based corrective services officers who were at the Queensland Corrective Services academy in Brisbane last week have returned to Rockhampton and are in quarantine.
Six Rockhampton-based corrective services officers who were at the Queensland Corrective Services academy in Brisbane last week have returned to Rockhampton and are in quarantine.
News

EXCLUSIVE: CQ jail staff quarantined after cluster exposure

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
31st Aug 2020 4:27 PM | Updated: 7:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EXCLUSIVE: Six Rockhampton-based corrective services officers were at the Wacol correctional training academy in Brisbane last week and have returned to Rockhampton where they are now in quarantine.

The revelation comes after Queensland's four new cases of coronavirus as a result of testing in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, were linked to the known COVID-19 outbreak at the Wacol facility.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman this afternoon confirmed the six officers had returned to Rockhampton and were "subject to quarantine conditions."

"We continue to make our decisions based on advice from Queensland Health," the QCS spokesman said.

The Morning Bulletin understands the Queensland Police Service and Queensland Health worked with Queensland Corrective Services to bring the six officers back to Rockhampton over the weekend, where they are now isolated in quarantine.

The QCS has not confirmed where the six officers are in quarantine, nor what date they are due to come out.

RELATED STORIES:

Fears of COVID-19 outbreak send CQ prison into lockdown

corrective services officerscq jail staffcovid-19 editors picks wacol
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Luckiest place in Australia for scratchie wins revealed

        Premium Content Luckiest place in Australia for scratchie wins revealed

        News Over the past financial year, locals in the area have won four big prizes totalling $472,020.

        Goats take down Mt Morgan in finals prep run

        Premium Content Goats take down Mt Morgan in finals prep run

        News The Gladstone Goats senior mens side left Marley Brown Oval on Saturday night as...

        ‘Very helpful’: Regional little athletics gets $5K boost

        Premium Content ‘Very helpful’: Regional little athletics gets $5K boost

        News The Agnes Water/1770 Little Athletics hosting of the Regional Athletics Carnival in...

        ‘Reduced to tears’: Businesses help woman after $3000 scam

        Premium Content ‘Reduced to tears’: Businesses help woman after $3000 scam

        News A CALLIOPE woman was reduced to tears following the goodwill gesture of two...