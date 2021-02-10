Exclusion zone likely to remain all day after truck rollover

EXCLUSION ZONE: There has been a truck rollover near Moranbah. Picture: Zizi Averill

UPDATE 10.30AM: An exclusion zone around Valkyrie is expected to remain in place all day after a truck rollover Wednesday morning.

Police established the restricted area under the Public Safety Preservation Act because of fears of an explosion risk.

The exclusion zone encompasses 3km around the crash site, including the airspace above, a Queensland Police spokesman said.

"Traffic is being diverted around the exclusion zone from Peak Downs Highway and Golden Mile Road," he said.

"This incident is likely to to last all day.

"Members of the public are advised to avoid the area and urged to follow the advice of emergency services on the ground."

UPDATE 8.45AM: An exclusion zone has been extended from 1km to 3km in Valkyrie after a truck rollover sparked fears of an explosion risk.

A nearby school, which is outside the exclusion zone, has also been told to prepare to evacuate if needed, Queensland Ambulance senior operations supervisor Dean Hay said.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Valkyrie about 5.20am Wednesday.

No major injuries were reported and one man in a stable condition was being assessed for shoulder injuries.

"The situation is being dealt with quite seriously due to the substances being carried on board," Mr Hay said.

"Queensland fire (crews) have done an assessment on the vehicle and have removed a battery to remove any ignition sources that could potentially set off any fires to bushland."

All previous road closures and warnings remain in place.

