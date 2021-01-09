Exciting plans to boost Far North barra fishing

EARNING the prized honour of being known as the barramundi capital of Australia is motivating the Cassowary Coast fishing association to revitalise the local marine industry, revealing its exciting plans for 2021.

Cassowary Coast River2Reef Fishing Association has been in discussion with local government and the Department of Fisheries to rollout its three strategies which would boost fish numbers in local waterways and lure more visitors to the region.

Association president and biologist Mark Anderson said the first strategy was an annual fish restocking program, with funding sought to release 5000 25cm barramundi into the region's rivers and estuaries.

"We have our suppliers all lined up, and we're ready to lodge our submission," Mr Anderson said.

Cassowary Coast River2Reef Fishing Association has been in discussion with local government and the Department of Fisheries to rollout its three strategies which would boost fish numbers in local waterways and lure more visitors to the region.

"This will enhance our barramundi biomass, and any not caught will enter the breeding biomass."

The second strategy was to deploy two modern fish attracting devices - which feature four buoys placed in a diamond configuration, spanning the size of a baseball field.

Mr Anderson said the two locations determined for the devices were at Meaburn Rock and in the no trawl area between the north and south Barnard Islands.

"This will bring a lot more of that midwater fish in closer for those smaller vessels and increase the local biomass," he said.

The third ploy was to tag six barramundi and release them in local waterways, with a prize of $1000 for each caught during the barramundi season from February 1 to October 31.

"There's been research that says at least three will be caught, and the research says they generally do stay within the region."

Mr Anderson said the goal was to lure more visitors to the region.

"Rockhampton is known as the barramundi capital of Australia and it's been great for their economy. We want to see the same here," he said.

Originally published as Exciting plans to boost Far North barra fishing