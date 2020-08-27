Exciting plan to transform Auckland Point silos with art

Gladstone Midday Rotary Club has received a Regional Arts and Development Fund $10,000 grant for a feasibility study into projecting art onto the Auckland Point grain silos. The project promises to be a spectacular regional tourist attraction.

Gladstone Midday Rotary Club has received a Regional Arts and Development Fund $10,000 grant for a feasibility study into projecting art onto the Auckland Point grain silos. The project promises to be a spectacular regional tourist attraction.

LIGHT projection to beam community art projects onto the iconic Auckland Point grain silos is the focus of a vision by the Gladstone Midday Rotary Club.

This vision has just taken a huge step forward with a $10,000 Regional Arts and Development Fund grant to help turn the club’s dreams into reality.

Gladstone Midday Rotary Club president Rob Gibb said the grant would enable a development of a concept and feasibility study for using light projection to display art projects onto the silos.

“The club has a vision to create a changing display on the silos that will become a major regular tourist and community attraction, similar to light displays in other Australian cities,” Mr Gibb said.

“We thank the RADF for the initial encouraging support for this concept.”

The funding will be used to engage an expert to examine the exciting project.

“The $10,000 in funding will be used to employ a specialist consultant to examine the feasibility of the project and to identify challenges that will need to be overcome,” Mr Gibb said.

“If the feasibility study demonstrates that the project is viable, and we have the support of key stakeholders and the community, we will progress further stages that will investigate in more detail the economics, potential partners and funding availability for such a project.

“It is early days yet.”

RADF chair and Gladstone region Councillor Glenn Churchill said the long-running RADF program had a proven track record of delivering quality arts and culture projects, while supporting the proud mixture of professional and emerging artists, and cultural workers throughout Gladstone Region.

“RADF promotes the role, value and benefits of arts, culture and heritage as key drivers to support diversity and inclusivity,” Mr Churchill said.

“This particular project is innovative and exciting.

“It has the potential to be a major regional, national and international drawcard, connecting to the world, with scope for economic, community and major tourism benefits.

“RADF also helps in growing strong regions, while providing training, education and employment opportunities for regional artists and local communities and rural areas.”

Regional Arts Development Fund is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Gladstone Regional Council to support and develop proponents to deliver local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

The program is administered by a team of experts with highly experienced Council officers and a proactive regional committee of specialists.

For any information on RADF grants visit the website.

