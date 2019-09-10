Exciting news for Real Housewives fans

Pop the champers, our very own housewives are back.

The Real Housewives of Melbourne has finally been commissioned for a fifth season, after being crowned the most watched reality show in Foxtel's history.

The controversial Matchbox Pictures production, which first launched on Arena in 2014, has given fans an intimate look inside the exclusive worlds of Melbourne's uber wealthy women, and the drama that follows them in their privileged lives.

It is set to air on Foxtel in 2020, which will mark two years since we last had our Melbourne housewives fix.

The news comes after there was confusion over whether it would be picked up for another instalment, with the previous season airing in early 2018 and coinciding with the original stars contracts expiring.

All seven ladies in the fourth season of the Real Housewives of Melbourne. Gamble Breaux, Janet Roach, Jackie Gillies, Sally Bloomfield, Lydia Schiavello, Gina Liano, Venus Behbahani-Clark. Picture: Mark Stewart

But the last four seasons have seen blockbuster ratings for Foxtel, with executive director of television Brian Walsh saying the decision to renew was a no-brainer.

"This series has a huge following of loyal and adoring fans and it was paramount we picked the perfect time to commission a fifth season," Mr Walsh said.

The housewives profiled in the fourth season were original cast members Gina Liano, Jackie Gillies, Janet Roach, Lydia Schiavello, and latecomers Gamble Breaux, Venus Behbahani-Clark and Sally Bloomfield.

Mystery surrounds whether any of the cast will return for the new season, with Foxtel currently in the middle of casting discussions.

By the end of last season, fan favourite and unofficial face of the series, Liano, was at odds with almost every other housewife, which has cast doubt over her future on the show.

Schiavello hinted she may be returning after posting a photo of a speculative report to her Instagram in June, with the caption: "NEWS ALERT".

The Real Housewives of Melbourne was developed as one of the international instalments of The Real Housewives, an American television series franchise.

A single season of The Real Housewives of Sydney aired in 2017 before being axed.