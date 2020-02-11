Exciting new waterfront restaurant at the Gladstone Marina

NEW BUSINESS: Savour the Flavour Owner Janelle Noonan and Business Manager Kara Delaney are excited to open a new licensed cafe, Flavours Marina, at the Gladstone Marina.

TAPAS, fresh seafood and cocktails will be just some of what will be on the menu at a new waterfront restaurant expected to open in time for the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

Work is under way at the Gladstone Marina restaurant Flavours Marina, a new venture from the owner of Tondoon Botanic Gardens cafe Savour the Flavour.

Owner Janelle Noonan said the development at the Gladstone Ports Corporation Marina Parklands was a good way to expand her popular business.

After winning the tender for the space next to the information centre, Ms Noonan knew she wanted to offer something different in the area. She said a restaurant on the marina was something that had been missing in the region.

“As a local, a restaurant here brings back memories with Mum and Dad with the kids, and I wanted to have a restaurant with those same family values,” she said.

Ms Noonan said the restaurant would have a focus on fresh produce, including seafood, and would offer gluten-free and vegan options.

A stage is also being built for live entertainment, or as a seating area for private functions.

Gladstone Ports Corporation people, community and sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said the return of a cafe would enhance the area’s attraction.

“This is great for marina users and our visiting boaties, … a cafe will really lift the precinct to the next level,” Ms Winsor said.

The venue will be open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch, and open for dinner Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.