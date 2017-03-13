Exciting new retail store opens on Goondoon St

A NEW store on Goondoon St is set to bring some healthy competition to Gladstone's fashion market with its grand opening at the weekend.

Owned by Gladstone woman Melanie Carlyon, Gladstone's newest fashion boutique La Moda was opened in the old Cavalier Menswear building weekend on Saturday.

And below the store, Ms Carlyon will be running a second business, a sewing and seamstress business she has been running from home for about three years, Sewing With Style.

The new business venture was something Ms Carlyon said she had been wanting to do for years, but only recently had the time to get it up and running.

"As soon as I had the chance, I jumped at it," she said.

"I definitely think that I'm filling a bit of a gap in the Gladstone market, something for the younger teens, young adults and even fashion for a mature woman.

"I love the location and I think with the other fashion boutiques on the street we will all really work well together, each of us offering something a little different."

Ms Carlyon said having lived in Gladstone most of her life, she's seen the highs and lows of Gladstone main street and is confident Goondoon will make a "comeback".

"I love it here, think I made the decision to open where I have.

"We always bounce back and between all the options I had this was definitely the right choice.

"Yes I have had a few people tell me that I'm mad to be opening a business in Gladstone at the moment, but you never know if you don't try."

Young, fresh and casually trendy is the style Ms Carlyon said was the type of fashions her shop would sell.

The seamstress said given her background in fashion she was "very picky" with stock, and wanted to make sure she was selling good quality clothes and items.

"My goal is to be able to dress someone, shoes, clutch or accessories and clothes for under $100," she said.

"I've been pretty busy looking at the best, most popular labels to stock.

"And I have had tremendous help in getting it off the ground, my daughter and daughter-in-law will be helping me around the shop.

Ms Carlyon said to keep an eye out on the business's Facebook page, for any upcoming promotions or deals.