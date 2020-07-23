Exciting new initiative to get Gladstone moving

Active August 2020 officially kicks off on August 1, running for a whole month with exciting challenges for participants big and small.

Active August 2020 officially kicks off on August 1, running for a whole month with exciting challenges for participants big and small, fitness events and plenty of prizes to keep you motivated.

Each Saturday morning in August starting at 8am, GPC will host a free fitness session on the Marina Main Stage.

People, Community and Sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said GPC would provid a fun family atmosphere throughout August and support a community beneficiary, the Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre.

GPC is supporting the local centre with $20,000 worth of funding which will go towards its ‘Drift into the Future’ program, assisting with the purchase of kayaks and canoe equipment.

“The centre is a residential and day visit education facility that provides programs for students Prep to year 12,” Ms Winsor said.

“Approximately 5000 students visit the school each year, learning a curriculum which emphasises the natural coastal, marine and reef environments and human use of these areas.”

Michael Gabriel from the Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre said the centre would use the funds to purchase new kayaks and other equipment.

“Our equipment is more than 15 years old and is starting to crack and it’s important to give our local youth an opportunity to access the local rivers and creeks which flow into the Gladstone Harbour,” Mr Gabriel said.

“During the height of the COVID period we ceased a lot of excursions and camps so it’s really exciting to get things back on track.

“Everyone has a part to play in our environment ad any chance to go outside to learn is a good one.”

Local schools will also benefit from Active August with funding and are even going the extra mile by walking the distance of the world with their pedometers supplied by GPC.

Active August 2020 is all about getting the community back to normal, promoting healthy lifestyles and supporting worthy charities.

Take the stairs, ride to work, park further away or walk the dogs, whatever you choose to do in August, make it count.