'Exciting' new four-bedroom home to be one of many in area

HOT PROPERTY: This new Agnes Water four-bedroom home hit the market two days ago for $695,000.

CONSTRUCTION on this dreamy four-bedroom home by the beach finished just two weeks ago and the Agnes Water property has already hit the market.

The two-storey property for sale is located at L1 Beaches Village Circuit, across from Pavillions on 1770.

It has been listed for $695,000 and is likely to be one of several to pop up in the area according to PRD Nationwide Agnes Water principal James White.

Mr White said a section of the surrounding area had been approved for commercial development; a gym and health food shop.

"We do anticipate more of these types of houses in that area,” Mr White said.

Mr White said this home was the "first cab off the rank” and as demand grows, more properties will be built.

The property has four bedrooms; a master and ensuite upstairs and three bedrooms downstairs.

It comes with two bathrooms and two garage parking spaces.

Mr White said the decision to build on the sand dunes was to utilise the "best soil” for a solid foundation.

"It's not more difficult to build on sand dunes.”

Mr White also boated the polished timber floors, stylish kitchen, ocean breeze and the "massive” deck.

"It's a very exciting home,” Mr White said.

"I imagine a couple owning it and using the downstairs bedrooms for guests.”

Mr White said his real estate agency was only handed the keys a few days ago with construction finishing a fortnight ago.

"Construction would have started six months ago, and development was approved six months prior to that,” Mr White said.