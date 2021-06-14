Exciting new digital future coming for The Observer

Each and every day, it is a privilege to be part of the Gladstone community and report on the news that matters to you, our readers.

It is a not a role we take lightly as the custodians of The Observer, which has covered this region with passion and pride for more than 140 years.

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from the black and white printed broadsheets to include colour photographs and now so much more with video, photo galleries and interactives on the digital website.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as The Observer finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of the Courier Mail.

Our Gladstone-based team works closely with our partners at the Courier Mail and the change means you will also benefit from this relationship.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond plus fast access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

The site is the culmination of many months and hundreds of hours of interviews with readers across Australia.

It's been built around cleaner article page layouts to make reading the news a more enjoyable experience, with a lot less clutter.

And while you've always had access to plenty of network stories, the depth of content available to you will be much more extensive across business, entertainment and lifestyle including great money, health and coronavirus advice.

It really will be all the news you need, in one place, with just one login.

And remaining the same will be our passion for local news.

We live and breathe community news as residents of the Gladstone region.

So make no mistake - our commitment to our Observer readers is as strong as ever and that will never fade.

The Gladstone Observer team.

We love living here, we love reporting here and our local website section - which you can still find at gladstoneobserver.com.au will be run by us, your local team.

The digital edition of The Observer will continue to be found every day next to the police and courts section of our site.

If you click on that, you will get a more newspaper-like 'flip-book' experience taking you through the top local stories as well as Queensland and national stories, feature pages, puzzles, the TV Guide and shares.

You can bookmark that page here.

You can also find The Courier Mail digital edition top left of the blue navigation bar on the top of this page.

Of course, and just to reiterate, you will get the latest information on our site, so always worth bookmarking gladstoneobserver.com.au.

NAVIGATING AROUND THE PAGE

As you click around local stories you will see at the very top of the story, above the headline, there's News>Queensland>Gladstone.

If you click on Gladstone that will always take you back to the Gladstone index page.

Clicking on the Observer logo, next to the author of the article, will also take you back to our local news landing index page.

You can also just simply hit your back arrow in our browser.

You can also see a full stream of our latest local news where it says more local news.

CREATING YOUR OWN MY NEWS FEED

At the top of our index page you will notice a follow option next to word Gladstone.

If you follow Gladstone when you go to your My News section you then see all the stories from The Observer from right across the Gladstone region.

You can also navigate around our content via clickable section tags that link through to our full coverage - for example Queensland here.

HAVE YOUR SAY ON OUR STORIES

As readers, we're really keen to hear what you have to say about local issues, so we encourage you to share your comments on stories.

To do that you just need to be logged in as a subscriber, open the story and click on 'join the conversation' at the end of the article to add your comment.

DO I NEED A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ EVERYTHING?

While some of our stories from across the network are free, most of local coverage will be for subscribers only. Subscriptions help us to fund our journalism, keeping locals in a job.

We also recognise some families are doing it tough right now so our current introductory offer for full digital access is $1 for the first 28 days.

That not only gives you access to The Observer and full Courier Mail but also other News sites including the Herald-Sun, The Daily Telegraph, and regional titles from the crocodile-loving NT News to the award-winning Hobart Mercury.

An aerial image captured by a drone of Gladstone Power Station.

The Courier Mail also had a great app which you can download from App Store on IOS devices or in Google Play on Android devices.

While our local app is being discontinued, in coming weeks you will be able to personalise your Courier Mail app to give priority to the local news.

That's something you can already do on the mobile website by just going to couriermail.com.au on your mobile or iPad and following the links in the hamburger menu up the top right of your screen to My News.

The preferences you save on your desktop will also determine what you see on the mobile site.

So follow local sections like Gladstone to access local news from your My News page.

Remember, if you get lost, you'll always find your local news at gladstonerobserver.com.au

Still need help?

Phone Subscriber Services on 1300 696 397 or email subscriber.relations@news.com.au

