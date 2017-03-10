OPINION: Get excited! Projects are going ahead in Gladstone

Mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor at the sight of Philip Street precinct.

THE announcement by the Federal Government that they were committing money to the Philip St precinct proposal is welcome news to the community.

It's something Gladstone has been chasing for a number of years and will provide a fantastic one stop shop for a variety of important services.

The revelation that there are plans to build a retirement village there as well is even better news.

It's clever thinking like this that really is needed to keep things not just ticking along but getting better in the Gladstone region.

The news of another hush-hush exciting project I'm sure will be welcomed by everyone, when the details can be revealed in four weeks time.

Although information is scant right now, the details revealed by Gladstone Regional Council deputy mayor Chris Trevor do sound pretty exciting.

He says retirees will never have to leave Gladstone because of a lack of services, that's a huge promise, but hopefully it's a true one.

But it's not just this multi-million dollar projects that are exciting.

Ideas for small businesses, like those from keen angler Jason Fitzgerald are exciting too, and perhaps their value is sometimes overlooked.

His idea is to build a 24-hour bait and tackle and storage facility for cars and caravans.

Of course there will be a lot of work to make this happen, there's no doubt about that.

However, it would be surprising if something like this doesn't work, there are plenty of people that love boating, fishing and camping in the region.

Innovation and outside the box thinking is vitally important, whether it's on a big scale or at a slightly smaller level.